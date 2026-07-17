Kiran Bedi Calls For Ban On Tickets To Candidates Facing Serious Criminal Charges
Bedi said responsibility for improving the electoral system does not rest solely with political parties but also with voters. Reports Ravindra Mahale
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Shirdi: India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi has expressed concern over the increasing criminalisation of politics and the growing practice of offering money to influence voters during elections.
She said political parties should refuse tickets to candidates facing serious criminal charges in cases where courts have already framed charges against them.
Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Sai Baba Temple here on Friday, Bedi said political parties have complete discretion in selecting candidates and must exercise greater responsibility.
"If a court has framed charges against a person in a serious criminal case, no political party should give such a person a ticket. The framing of charges means the court has found prima facie grounds to proceed with the case. Political parties should voluntarily adopt stricter standards while selecting candidates," she said.
Bedi said responsibility for improving the electoral system does not rest solely with political parties but also with voters. "I have personally seen voters demanding money from candidates in exchange for votes. Many voters accept money from multiple parties and then vote according to their own choice. This practice must end. Unless voters stop expecting money, meaningful electoral reforms will be difficult," she said.
The former IPS officer also criticised the trend of political parties announcing freebies ahead of elections. “These pre-election inducements pollute the political environment. Politics is becoming a transaction of giving and receiving, which is harmful to democracy. If India wants a clean and transparent electoral system, both political parties and citizens must reform themselves," she said.
Bedi also said that increasing the number of Members of Parliament could be a practical response to India's growing population.
"With the country's population increasing, it is becoming difficult for a single MP to personally address the concerns of an entire constituency. Increasing the number of MPs could help resolve public issues more efficiently. However, whether Parliament has more or fewer members, the most important thing is that those elected should honour the trust placed in them by serving the nation and society with integrity," she said.
Responding to a question about veteran social activist Anna Hazare, Bedi said she is in regular contact with him through WhatsApp. "Anna Hazare has made an immense contribution to the country. I pray for his long life. He is not someone who speaks unnecessarily. He speaks very little, but whenever he does, his words are thoughtful and carry wisdom," she said.
Asked whether it would still be possible for an officer to issue a traffic challan to a powerful political leader as she famously did to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's vehicle during her service, Bedi replied that it is possible if officers are prepared to face transfers.
"You have to be ready for transfer. An IAS or IPS officer who is mentally prepared for transfer has nothing to fear. Honest officers should be committed to their duty. If a transfer comes as a result of honest work, there is no reason to be afraid. Being prepared for transfers gives officers greater strength and confidence," she said.
Speaking on the frequent transfers and disciplinary action faced by civil servants today, Bedi said officers should continue to perform their duties without fear.
"India is a beautiful country. Officers should simply do their work honestly and be willing to serve wherever they are posted. Those who are mentally prepared for transfers are not intimidated by such challenges," she added.
Earlier in the day, Bedi visited the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple here with her family. She was felicitated by Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bhimraj Darade.
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