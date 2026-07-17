ETV Bharat / bharat

Kiran Bedi Calls For Ban On Tickets To Candidates Facing Serious Criminal Charges

Shirdi: India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi has expressed concern over the increasing criminalisation of politics and the growing practice of offering money to influence voters during elections.

She said political parties should refuse tickets to candidates facing serious criminal charges in cases where courts have already framed charges against them.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Sai Baba Temple here on Friday, Bedi said political parties have complete discretion in selecting candidates and must exercise greater responsibility.

"If a court has framed charges against a person in a serious criminal case, no political party should give such a person a ticket. The framing of charges means the court has found prima facie grounds to proceed with the case. Political parties should voluntarily adopt stricter standards while selecting candidates," she said.

Bedi said responsibility for improving the electoral system does not rest solely with political parties but also with voters. "I have personally seen voters demanding money from candidates in exchange for votes. Many voters accept money from multiple parties and then vote according to their own choice. This practice must end. Unless voters stop expecting money, meaningful electoral reforms will be difficult," she said.

The former IPS officer also criticised the trend of political parties announcing freebies ahead of elections. “These pre-election inducements pollute the political environment. Politics is becoming a transaction of giving and receiving, which is harmful to democracy. If India wants a clean and transparent electoral system, both political parties and citizens must reform themselves," she said.

Bedi also said that increasing the number of Members of Parliament could be a practical response to India's growing population.