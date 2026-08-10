ETV Bharat / bharat

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Extended Till August 15 After Two-Day Suspension

Reckong Peo: The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra, suspended for the past two days due to adverse weather conditions and scheduled to conclude on Monday, has been extended till August 15, officials said. The Kinnaur district administration said it has decided to provide an opportunity to pilgrims who were unable to undertake the pilgrimage due to the disruption.

Officials said that teams will inspect the water level in the stream near the cave and the condition of the trekking route, and if overall conditions are found safe and suitable for movement, the administration may permit the pilgrimage to resume. The Kinnaur Kailash, located in Kinnaur district at an altitude of 19,850 feet, is considered the winter residence of Lord Shiva.

The yatra was supposed to be concluded on August 10. But two days were lost due to adverse conditions, following which the administration decided to resume the yatra until August 15. The pilgrimage will formally conclude on that day, officials said.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation on the pilgrimage route, particularly the stretch from Maling Khata towards Kinnaur Kailash, they added.