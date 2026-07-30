ETV Bharat / bharat

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Offline Registeration Begins Today

Shimla: Kinnaur Kailash Yatra commenced on Thursday with 90 pilgrims beginning their trek from Tangling village on the first day, officials said. About 375 people will embark on the yatra that will culminate on August 10. The pilgrimage was originally scheduled to commence from July 1 but was postponed due to safety hazards and opposition from the local deity community.

Praveen Bhardwaj, the Kalpa SDM and chairperson of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Organising Committee, said the risk of landslides and falling stones at some places forced the yatra to be postponed earlier.