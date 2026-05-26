ETV Bharat / bharat

King Of The Jungle Under Threat: Suspected Babesiosis Outbreak Kills Eight Lions In Gujarat's Gir

Asiatic lions inside the Gir forests in Gujarat ( IANS )

Amreli: In an alarming development for the Indian wildlife, at least eight lions including three cubs have died within a span of few days due to suspected Babesiosis outbreak within the Gir forests, the sole habitat of the Asiatic lion in Gujarat. The big cats including five adult lions have died under suspicious circumstances across the Gir East and Gir West divisions. Following these deaths, the Forest Department has been placed on high alert, and extensive screening and treatment operations are being conducted under the supervision of veterinary doctors. Asiatic lions inside the Gir forests in Gujarat (IANS) Forest Department On Alert According to reports, the Forest Department initiated an investigation after two lions died from a mysterious illness on the same day in the Gir Gadha border area of the Jasadhar Range (Gir East), Dhari. Subsequently, the deaths of more than two additional lions in the Babariya and Jamwala ranges (Gir West) have heightened serious concerns regarding the potential spread of an epidemic.