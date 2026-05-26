King Of The Jungle Under Threat: Suspected Babesiosis Outbreak Kills Eight Lions In Gujarat's Gir
The big cats including three cubs and five adult lions have died within a few days triggering an alert in the wildlife department.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Amreli: In an alarming development for the Indian wildlife, at least eight lions including three cubs have died within a span of few days due to suspected Babesiosis outbreak within the Gir forests, the sole habitat of the Asiatic lion in Gujarat.
The big cats including five adult lions have died under suspicious circumstances across the Gir East and Gir West divisions. Following these deaths, the Forest Department has been placed on high alert, and extensive screening and treatment operations are being conducted under the supervision of veterinary doctors.
Forest Department On Alert
According to reports, the Forest Department initiated an investigation after two lions died from a mysterious illness on the same day in the Gir Gadha border area of the Jasadhar Range (Gir East), Dhari. Subsequently, the deaths of more than two additional lions in the Babariya and Jamwala ranges (Gir West) have heightened serious concerns regarding the potential spread of an epidemic.
According to Forest Department sources, based on the observed symptoms, authorities are currently investigating the possibility of a Babesiosis outbreak. Babesiosis is a rare, malaria-like parasitic disease caused by microscopic Babesia parasites that infect red blood cells.
Consequently, groups of lions in various parts of Gir are being isolated and kept under close observation. A group of eight lions from the Sarsiya Range in Dhari has been rescued and placed under special surveillance. Furthermore, weak and ailing lions are being captured and relocated to observation camps for treatment and diagnostic testing.
The Forest Department is collecting various types of samples—including blood samples—from the lions, while a dedicated team of veterinarians is continuously monitoring their health. It has been reported that in certain areas, entire groups of lions have been confined to enclosures, where a team of wildlife experts is providing them with care and medical treatment.
The continuous deaths of these lions have created an atmosphere of anxiety and fear throughout the Gir region. Principal Chief Conservator Forests(PCCF) Jaipal Singh stated that continuous monitoring is being conducted to protect the lions from diseases such as Babesiosis.
“Teams from the Forest Department have been deployed in the field, and every suspected case is being closely monitored. All necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the health of the lions," he said.