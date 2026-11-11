ETV Bharat / bharat

KIMS Hospitals Rheumatology Team Retains ACR Knowledge Bowl Title At US Convergence

The KIMS rheumatology team at ACR Convergence 2026 in Orlando. ( ETV Bharat )

Orlando: In a major international recognition for Indian healthcare, the rheumatology team of KIMS Hospitals in Telangana's Secunderabad has retained the 'ACR Knowledge Bowl' Championship at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026 held in Orlando, US.

The 'CAR-Titans' team from the Department of Rheumatology had won the title in 2025, making history as the first Indian team to achieve back-to-back awards.

The team scored 9,700 points, setting the record for the highest score ever recorded in the history of Knowledge Bowl, while the runner-up team scored 4,000 points. CAR-Titans secured the achievement by competing against 15 leading global medical research and academic institutions, including UCLA, Mayo Clinic, Columbia University, and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team members included Dr Syed Mustafa Jah and Dr Venkat Sai Veesam, with Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli as their mentor. The team members included Dr Syed Mustafa Jah and Dr Venkat Sai Veesam, with Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli as their mentor. (ETV Bharat)