'Killings In PoK Have Revealed The Real Face Of Pakistan': PoJK Refugees In J&K
PoJK leaders urged the international community to act against Pakistan while asking the Government of India to annex the occupied territory, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Jammu: Hindu refugees displaced from Pakistan Occupied J&K and staying in Jammu have said that the recent civilian killings in the PoK have revealed the “real face of Pakistan” while calling for the international community to act against the country.
The PoJK refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 wars, living in different parts of Jammu, believe that nobody was listening to them earlier when they tried to present the real face of Pakistan and its Army. Now, when even the Muslim population of PoJK has been targeted for demanding rights, the world community can feel the pain through which the refugees have gone through, the refugees said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, PoJK refugee leader and SOS International organisation head Rajiv Chunni, who has been for decades demanding rights for his community, said that the recent violence in PoJK has exposed the real face of Pakistan.
"The country has no love for the people of PoJK and only wants the land, minerals and natural resources, and enjoys the benefits in mainland Pakistan. Since the PoJK Hindus had to leave the area after they were targeted in 1947, were persecuted and refugees left moveable and non-movable assets behind, nobody stood by us. We are still not being treated as refugees but displaced persons," Chunni said.
"Now, the violence against Muslim population of PoJK is a testament that Pakistan is only interested in the resources of the area and rights of people don't matter for them," he added.
Chunni believes that Pakistan has constructed big reservoirs like Mangla Dam in Mirpur and other parts and the electricity generated from these dams was not given to the people of PoJK but taken to mainland Pakistan.
"All my ancestral property and many other refugee families were submerged in Mangla Dam and we are yet to receive compensation for that," he said, adding that the government of India should now act and annex the area and make it part of India.
Another refugee leader and head of POJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti Deepak Kapoor believes that Pakistan has given the name of 'Azad Kashmir' to PoJK saying there was no Azadi (freedom).
"Whatever Pakistan has been doing since 1947 with Hindus and Sikhs is open to all but now the Muslim population of PoJK has also become aware that Pakistan has no love for them and only wants their land, minerals and electricity. The Azadi of Azad Kashmir, which Pakistan calls it, is only on papers and their Assembly is run from Islamabad through the ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas," Kapoor said.
"When the people of PoJK were raising their issues by holding protest demonstrations, the Pakistan Army opened direct fire on their chests killing hundreds of them, even though the official figure is less,” he said.
“We would like to ask the champions of human rights, who were raising these issues in Kashmir, what actually the human rights violation means after whatever happened in PoJK," the Samiti head said.
Kapoor demanded the action of the United Nation against Pakistan and said that sanctions should be imposed on the country.
"I would also like to ask our government of India to take necessary steps to take back PoJK and all the occupied territories, be it the Occupied territory of Gilgit Baltistan or Aksai Chin, which is under Chinese occupation”.
Over two dozen people were killed in PoK during protests by locals against inflation and to demand basic rights. One of the major demands of the people of PoJK is abolishing the 12 reserve seats in their Assembly through which the Pakistani establishment controls the government in PoJK.
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