ETV Bharat / bharat

'Killings In PoK Have Revealed The Real Face Of Pakistan': PoJK Refugees In J&K

Jammu: Hindu refugees displaced from Pakistan Occupied J&K and staying in Jammu have said that the recent civilian killings in the PoK have revealed the “real face of Pakistan” while calling for the international community to act against the country.

The PoJK refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 wars, living in different parts of Jammu, believe that nobody was listening to them earlier when they tried to present the real face of Pakistan and its Army. Now, when even the Muslim population of PoJK has been targeted for demanding rights, the world community can feel the pain through which the refugees have gone through, the refugees said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, PoJK refugee leader and SOS International organisation head Rajiv Chunni, who has been for decades demanding rights for his community, said that the recent violence in PoJK has exposed the real face of Pakistan.

"The country has no love for the people of PoJK and only wants the land, minerals and natural resources, and enjoys the benefits in mainland Pakistan. Since the PoJK Hindus had to leave the area after they were targeted in 1947, were persecuted and refugees left moveable and non-movable assets behind, nobody stood by us. We are still not being treated as refugees but displaced persons," Chunni said.

"Now, the violence against Muslim population of PoJK is a testament that Pakistan is only interested in the resources of the area and rights of people don't matter for them," he added.

Chunni believes that Pakistan has constructed big reservoirs like Mangla Dam in Mirpur and other parts and the electricity generated from these dams was not given to the people of PoJK but taken to mainland Pakistan.

"All my ancestral property and many other refugee families were submerged in Mangla Dam and we are yet to receive compensation for that," he said, adding that the government of India should now act and annex the area and make it part of India.