ETV Bharat / bharat

Killing Of Naxalites In Bastar A Significant Step Towards Establishing Peace: IGP Sundarraj P

Sukma: The killing of 12 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma will help in establishing peace in the Naxal affected district, according to security forces.

The 12 Naxalites carrying a joint bounty of Rs 60 lakh were gunned down by the security forces during the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2025. Two more Naxalites were killed in another encounter with security forces in the adjoining Bijapur district. Among those killed was Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka, who had been active in the Sukma district for a long time.

Security forces have expressed hope that the killing of Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka and 11 other Maoists will make it easier to restore peace in Sukma. Sukma police said that the killed Maoists were involved in the conspiracy behind the IED blast in which ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed on June 9, 2025.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P described the killing of the Naxalites as a “significant step towards establishing peace in Bastar”. Sundarraj P said that the killing of the Naxalites will help “even more in maintaining peace and order in the area”. “The Maoists are in a state of panic due to the continuous anti-Naxal operations,” he said. The Bastar IG appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.