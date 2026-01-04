Killing Of Naxalites In Bastar A Significant Step Towards Establishing Peace: IGP Sundarraj P
The 12 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the early hours of Saturday.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Sukma: The killing of 12 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma will help in establishing peace in the Naxal affected district, according to security forces.
The 12 Naxalites carrying a joint bounty of Rs 60 lakh were gunned down by the security forces during the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2025. Two more Naxalites were killed in another encounter with security forces in the adjoining Bijapur district. Among those killed was Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka, who had been active in the Sukma district for a long time.
Security forces have expressed hope that the killing of Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka and 11 other Maoists will make it easier to restore peace in Sukma. Sukma police said that the killed Maoists were involved in the conspiracy behind the IED blast in which ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed on June 9, 2025.
Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P described the killing of the Naxalites as a “significant step towards establishing peace in Bastar”. Sundarraj P said that the killing of the Naxalites will help “even more in maintaining peace and order in the area”. “The Maoists are in a state of panic due to the continuous anti-Naxal operations,” he said. The Bastar IG appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.
#WATCH | Bastar, Chhattisgarh | On the encounter between the security forces and naxals, Bastar IG, P. Sundarraj says, " based on intelligence reports of maoist presence in bijapur and sukma districts, security forces launched an operation. during the operation, multiple… pic.twitter.com/EH8R69iBLS— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that inputs were received about the presence of Maoists in the South Sukma area. He said that following the inputs, a DRG(District Reserve Guard) team was dispatched to the spot and a search operation began at 8 am.
“During the search, the Maoists opened fire. In response, the security personnel also took positions and retaliated. Intermittent firing continued. When the firing stopped from both sides, the bodies of 12 Maoists, along with weapons, were recovered from the encounter site. The recovered weapons included several deadly weapons,” he said.
The Sukma SP said that one of the killed Maoists was identified as Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka, the in-charge (DVCM) of the Konta Area Committee. Another body was found lying near Mukka's body, which was identified as Madvi Hitesh alias Hunga, the secretary (ACM) of the Konta Area Committee, he said, adding that five of the 12 bodies recovered were those of female Naxalites.
According to Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, Maoist DVCM Vetti Mangadu alias Mukka was wanted in 41 serious cases in Sukma district. He was accused of being involved in the killing of civilians, attacks on security forces, and plotting large-scale IED blasts. ACM Madvi Hitesh alias Hunga was wanted in 14 cases and was involved in several serious crimes as per police.
Read More: