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'Kidnapped Not Detained...I Was, Am And Will Be An Indian': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After Being Released

New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday said he was "kidnapped" from his bedroom in Gurugram and held for around 23 hours without access to lawyer or phone ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

"I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED. Thank you for your support, here's the full story," he wrote on his X handle. He also clarified, "I did not sign any bond, any undertaking, any condition for release".

In a video shared on his X handle, Rathee displayed his Indian passport saying, "This is my passport, I was, am, and will be an Indian citizen." He said that the rumours that are being spread to justify his detention on the ground that he can't participate in the protest as he is a foreign passport holder, are completely false and baseless.

Recounting the events of Saturday morning, Rathee claimed at around 7 am, around 20 people barged into his house after pushing his mother and came straight to his bedroom. "Before I could react, these men literally kidnapped me. Yes, I won't say arrest or detention. These men literally sent goons to my house to kidnap me while I was still asleep, I asked who they were but they did not reply. I suffered injuries as they dragged him downstairs like a criminal. They did not even give me time to wear my slippers. They took me in their jeep to one police station and another. There is no video of this as they snatched away my phone as well as my parents' phone."

He claimed that after reaching the police station when he wanted to speak to his lawyer, he was told that he won't be allowed to access either his lawyer or phone. "For around 22-23 hours, they kept me confined in the position station," he said.