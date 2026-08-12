After Janhvi Kapoor, Relief For Younger Sister Khushi; Delhi HC Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable Content'
The HC will shortly upload the formal order for the removal of objectionable online content concerning film actress Khushi Kapoor.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to issue an order directing the removal of objectionable online content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor. A bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh issued this directive today while hearing Khushi Kapoor's petition. The court will upload the formal order regarding this matter shortly.
During the hearing, Advocate Asav Rajan, representing Khushi Kapoor, stated that the petitioner is a Hindi film actor and a fashion icon. Upon reviewing the petition, the court asked the petitioner to provide a list of URLs categorized by the respective respondent. Rajan subsequently submitted this list to the court. During the proceedings, the counsel representing Meta pointed out that the list included several fan pages, noting that these were not fake accounts.
It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court has previously issued orders protecting the personality rights of numerous prominent figures.
The court has previously restrained the unauthorized use of personality rights concerning individuals such as film actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan; cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir (also former MP and Indian team head coach), and Sunil Gavaskar; actors Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Kishan (also MP), Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai; Congress leader Shashi Tharoor; spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya; Patanjali Ayurved’s Acharya Balkrishna; Baba Ramdev; Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan; journalist Sudhir Chaudhary; Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; and film producer Karan Johar.
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