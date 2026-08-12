ETV Bharat / bharat

After Janhvi Kapoor, Relief For Younger Sister Khushi; Delhi HC Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable Content'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to issue an order directing the removal of objectionable online content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor. A bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh issued this directive today while hearing Khushi Kapoor's petition. The court will upload the formal order regarding this matter shortly.

During the hearing, Advocate Asav Rajan, representing Khushi Kapoor, stated that the petitioner is a Hindi film actor and a fashion icon. Upon reviewing the petition, the court asked the petitioner to provide a list of URLs categorized by the respective respondent. Rajan subsequently submitted this list to the court. During the proceedings, the counsel representing Meta pointed out that the list included several fan pages, noting that these were not fake accounts.