ETV Bharat / bharat

'Khaya Hai, Khane Diya Hai, Khilwaya Bhi Hai': Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For Allowing Pema Khandu To Continue As Arunachal CM

New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge of communications on Friday came down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that in a show of 'complete hypocrisy', Pema Khandu has been allowed to continue as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister despite the Supreme Court ordering a CBI inquiry into contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore awarded by him as PWD minister to his family members.



In a post on X, Ramesh said Khandu should have immediately resigned or been asked to resign, alleging that this was another example of allowing corruption to flourish and making money. "On April 6, 2026, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into contracts worth Rs 1270 crore awarded between 2015-2025 by the PWD Minister in Arunachal Pradesh to his family members. The current BJP CM Pema Khandu was the PWD Minister concerned. The SC directive had come as a surprise to the Modi Govt. The CM should have immediately resigned or asked to resign. But both the CM and his Supreme Leader the PM decided to brazen it out," he said in the post.

Ramesh further said, "On Aug 3, 2026 the Supreme Court summoned top officials of the Arunachal Govt because the CBI complained that the state government was not cooperating with the inquiry. The CM (who has continued as PWD minister) was denying access to the relevant files. The HM was reportedly taken aback by the CBI’s new-found courage".