ETV Bharat / bharat

Tila Sen Gets A Rousing Reception At Home In Uttarakhand's Khatima After Scaling Mount Everest

Khatima: A young woman from Charubeta village of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand has done her state and the nation proud by scaling the world’s highest peak of Mount Everest. Tila Sen was part of an 11-member all women expedition team of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that conquered the peak recently. She has been accorded a rousing welcome on returning home.

Living in the village of Charubeta and receiving her primary education at a government school, Tila later attended the Polytechnic College in Nainital. She also earned a degree from the Uttarakhand Open University in Haldwani before joining the ITBP. In 2021, she was posted to the 36th ITBP battalion at Lohaghat in Champawat district after clearing the General Duty examination held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC GD) for recruitment of constables. It was after joining the ITBP that Tila's dreams took flight, making her one of the top five women from Uttarakhand to conquer Mount Everest.

According to Tila, her journey to conquer Mount Everest began on April 19, 2026, from Delhi via the arduous South Col route in Nepal. Along with 11 other women climbers in a 17-member team of the ITBP's first all-women Everest expedition, she embarked on the mission to conquer the world's highest peak. With courage, determination and passion, the young woman from Uttarakhand ultimately completed this arduous mountaineering expedition successfully.

“On May 21, 2026, at 6.52 am, our team hoisted the Indian flag at the summit of Mount Everest. I am grateful to the ITBP for allowing me to summit Everest in such a short time and making me a part of this expedition,” she said.

Tila has been honoured by various organizations after returning home to Charubeta. Among the seven siblings that include two brothers, her younger brother, Yogendra Kumar is also posted along with her in the ITBP unit.