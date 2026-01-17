NDA Fuels Rumours Of Bihar Congress MLAs Switching Sides, Party Seniors Put Up Brave Face
With the inauspicious 'Kharmas' over, speculation of all six Congress MLAs defecting swirls in Patna's political circles, but commentators say they can't gain anything now.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: With Kharmas — an inauspicious period according to the Hindu almanac — having ended on Makar Sankranti (January 14), signs of renewed political activity have begun emerging in Bihar. The ruling NDA alliance claims that a major political upheaval could be seen in the state in the days ahead. There is intense speculation that several Congress MLAs might switch sides, dealing a major blow to the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), of which the Congress is a part.
However, such claims are not new. Similar claims have been made over the past five years since the 2020 state elections, but the party has not split, even though two MLAs did switch allegiance.
The claim comes at a time when the NDA recently secured a massive majority in the Assembly polls, winning 202 seats and reducing the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) to just 35 seats.
Although the new Nitish Kumar government is functioning at full strength, the rumours of the NDA luring away MLAs from the Congress and other parties has sparked a new debate in political circles.
Crisis In Bihar Congress Continues
In Bihar, the Congress is considered the weakest link within the opposition MGB. While the party struggles with internal factionalism and a weak organisational structure, rumours suggest all six of its MLAs are eyeing an exit, possibly causing a vertical split in the state unit. And this claim is being made by all constituents of the NDA.
"Congress leaders and their MLAs in Bihar are in contact with us. It is certain that several Congress MLAs will join the NDA after Kharmas, as there is a lot of resentment within the party," said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA and Public Health Minister, Sanjay Singh.
Earlier, just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, two out of the 19 Congress MLAs in the previous Vidhan Sabha defected to the ruling party. But Assembly Speaker did not take any action by invoking the anti-defection law against them. Instead, he accepted their resignations when these MLAs themselves resigned at the end of the Assembly term.
Meanwhile, the Congress's record of poor performances in Bihar Assembly elections continued into the recent polls. Despite contesting around 60 seats, it managed to win only 6, down from the 19 it had secured in 2020. The current Congress MLAs are Abidur Rahman from Araria, Manoj Biswas from Forbesganj, Kamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari, Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia.
Can The Congress MLAs Defect?
According to the anti-defection law, two-thirds of the MLAs must leave a party simultaneously to save their membership. Thus, if fewer than four out of the six Congress MLAs defect, they would lose their seats, followed by fresh byelections for those seats.
When ETV Bharat spoke to the MLAs regarding the NDA claims of a split in the Congress, all of them denied it. Kamrul Hoda, Manohar Prasad Singh, and Manoj Biswas flatly denied all claims made by the NDA constituents, claiming that all six MLAs stand firmly with the party.
In fact, Valmiki Nagar MLA Surendra Prasad Kushwaha called for unity, saying they have won on Congress tickets even in the face of a strong pro-NDA wave in the state. He said, "NDA leaders are back to playing old tricks. We are Congress old-timers, and stand united with the party. Our goal is to strengthen the party in Bihar."
'Congress Stands United, Nitish Kumar Will Switch Sides'
Chanpatia MLA Abhishek Ranjan went so far as to claim that Nitish Kumar himself would soon switch sides. He said, "We are united, but Nitish Kumar will again leave the NDA to join the MGB, and take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 11th time."
Former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, too, denied any possibility of a split in the party's state unit, saying, "Such things have been said for a long time. Similar claims were made regularly between 2020 and 2025. The Congress won't split just because someone wants it to."
No Immediate Gain For Defectors: Experts
Political analyst Kumar Raghavendra agrees, although he attributes this more to the NDA's numerical strength than to the Congress's unity. He said that after the NDA's resounding victory, opposition MLAs won't gain much by switching sides.
"The last time, two MLAs suddenly switched sides four years into their tenure just before the elections. But now, all opposition MLAs know the NDA has a clear majority. There is no benefit in defecting to the other side. They can't become ministers. Hence, they will stay with their respective parties for now," said Raghavendra.
Towards A Vanishing Point
The Congress once had absolute power in Bihar. The party, which won 239 seats in the first election of 1952, kept declining in the state since 1990, and is now reduced to just six seats. Its performance from the year 2000 to the year 2025 was extremely poor. Although it did win 27 seats in 2015, that was mainly due to its alliance with Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar.
