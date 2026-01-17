ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Fuels Rumours Of Bihar Congress MLAs Switching Sides, Party Seniors Put Up Brave Face

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: With Kharmas — an inauspicious period according to the Hindu almanac — having ended on Makar Sankranti (January 14), signs of renewed political activity have begun emerging in Bihar. The ruling NDA alliance claims that a major political upheaval could be seen in the state in the days ahead. There is intense speculation that several Congress MLAs might switch sides, dealing a major blow to the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), of which the Congress is a part.

However, such claims are not new. Similar claims have been made over the past five years since the 2020 state elections, but the party has not split, even though two MLAs did switch allegiance.

The claim comes at a time when the NDA recently secured a massive majority in the Assembly polls, winning 202 seats and reducing the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) to just 35 seats.

Although the new Nitish Kumar government is functioning at full strength, the rumours of the NDA luring away MLAs from the Congress and other parties has sparked a new debate in political circles.

Crisis In Bihar Congress Continues

In Bihar, the Congress is considered the weakest link within the opposition MGB. While the party struggles with internal factionalism and a weak organisational structure, rumours suggest all six of its MLAs are eyeing an exit, possibly causing a vertical split in the state unit. And this claim is being made by all constituents of the NDA.

"Congress leaders and their MLAs in Bihar are in contact with us. It is certain that several Congress MLAs will join the NDA after Kharmas, as there is a lot of resentment within the party," said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA and Public Health Minister, Sanjay Singh.

Earlier, just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, two out of the 19 Congress MLAs in the previous Vidhan Sabha defected to the ruling party. But Assembly Speaker did not take any action by invoking the anti-defection law against them. Instead, he accepted their resignations when these MLAs themselves resigned at the end of the Assembly term.

Meanwhile, the Congress's record of poor performances in Bihar Assembly elections continued into the recent polls. Despite contesting around 60 seats, it managed to win only 6, down from the 19 it had secured in 2020. The current Congress MLAs are Abidur Rahman from Araria, Manoj Biswas from Forbesganj, Kamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari, Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia.

Can The Congress MLAs Defect?