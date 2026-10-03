ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Writes To Modi Seeking Immediate Assistance For Drought-Hit Karnataka

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the drought affecting Karnataka. In his 11-page letter to the prime minister, Kharge made six specific requests seeking immediate assessment and compensation for the state's small and marginal farmers.

“Karnataka has sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the NDRF and SDRF framework against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore,” the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

“The state is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58 per cent rainfall deficiency as of September, widespread crop losses and severe distress for lakhs of farming families.

Sharing the letter on X, Kharge said he has sought the prime minister's personal and urgent intervention in the severe drought affecting Karnataka.

“We have made six specific requests to the prime minister: Immediate assessment: A Central team should be deputed specifically to visit Kalyana Karnataka without further delay to verify the drought damage on the ground; Release Rs 3,705.30 crore: Sanction and release the full amount sought by Karnataka under NDRF and SDRF norms without arbitrary reduction,” he said.

Seeking protection for small and marginal farmers, Kharge asked the prime minister to calculate input subsidy based on Karnataka's updated Bhoomi land records rather than the outdated 2015-16 Agriculture Census, so that no genuinely eligible farmer is excluded.

“Complete drought declarations urgently: Treat the 11 additional taluks presently undergoing ground truthing, along with any further qualifying taluks, as part of a single continuing drought event for Central assistance.

“Support drinking water security: Provide enhanced support for drinking water security and the cost of substitute power, particularly in view of historically low reservoir levels in the Cauvery and the hydel catchments," Kharge said.

Urging the prime minister to ensure fair and urgent assistance, Kharge sought assistance for Karnataka on merit and with utmost urgency, uninfluenced by political considerations, keeping in mind the scale of distress confronting over 31 lakh farming families across the state.

Noting that drought relief is a humanitarian imperative above political differences between the Centre and the state, Kharge said, “I hope the government of India will act with urgency and compassion and extend timely assistance to Karnataka, providing much-needed sustenance, fodder, water and livelihood security to millions of affected citizens,” noting that he has also written the same to Home Minister Amit Shah.