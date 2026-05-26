Mallikarjun Kharge Trains His Gun On PM Modi Over Rising Fuel Prices
The Congress president questioned why the Modi government failed to pass on the benefits of fall in crude prices to people in last 12 years.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office to train his guns on the PM over rising prices of fuel during his rule.
To corner Modi on this issue of huge public concern, Kharge shared an official PIB statement to show that exactly 12 years ago today -- on May 26, 2014 -- when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the price of crude oil in the Indian basket stood at $108.05 per barrel, and the Dollar-Rupee exchange rate was Rs 58.59.
"At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 per litre, and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre. Today, the price of crude oil is less than $99 per barrel; however, the prices of petrol and diesel have surged to Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre, respectively. In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8 per cent more expensive, and diesel about 67.9 per cent more expensive," Kharge wrote on X in Hindi, questioning why the Modi government has failed to pass on the benefits of the fall in crude prices to the people in the last 12 years of the BJP's rule.
"Every economist knows that the rising cost of petrol and diesel impacts every sector. From transportation to food commodities, the burden of inflation on the common man continues to intensify. Despite this, the government's profiteering continues unabated," Kharge said.
"The question is straightforward: When crude oil prices have fallen, why have petrol and diesel become more expensive? Why is there no relief for the public?" the Congress chief asked.
The Congress has stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest back-to-back hike in fuel prices, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that the "mehangai manav" has struck again and he has just one job of making promises during elections and attacking people's pockets at other times.
Central government-owned oil marketing companies on Monday raised the prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time in 10 days, taking the cumulative hike to around Rs 8 per litre for both fuels and triggering fears of resultant inflation upsetting household budgets of families.
India, which imports 90 per cent of its energy needs, has been among the economies hit the hardest by the West Asia conflict because of its reliance on oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade route that has largely stayed blocked since the war began on February 28.
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