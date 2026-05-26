ETV Bharat / bharat

Mallikarjun Kharge Trains His Gun On PM Modi Over Rising Fuel Prices

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office to train his guns on the PM over rising prices of fuel during his rule.

To corner Modi on this issue of huge public concern, Kharge shared an official PIB statement to show that exactly 12 years ago today -- on May 26, 2014 -- when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the price of crude oil in the Indian basket stood at $108.05 per barrel, and the Dollar-Rupee exchange rate was Rs 58.59.

"At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 per litre, and diesel at Rs 56.71 per litre. Today, the price of crude oil is less than $99 per barrel; however, the prices of petrol and diesel have surged to Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre, respectively. In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8 per cent more expensive, and diesel about 67.9 per cent more expensive," Kharge wrote on X in Hindi, questioning why the Modi government has failed to pass on the benefits of the fall in crude prices to the people in the last 12 years of the BJP's rule.

"Every economist knows that the rising cost of petrol and diesel impacts every sector. From transportation to food commodities, the burden of inflation on the common man continues to intensify. Despite this, the government's profiteering continues unabated," Kharge said.

"The question is straightforward: When crude oil prices have fallen, why have petrol and diesel become more expensive? Why is there no relief for the public?" the Congress chief asked.