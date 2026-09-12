ETV Bharat / bharat

No 'Sujalam', 'Sufalam' Under BJP Rule In Gujarat: Kharge Targets Govt Over Water Contamination

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday targeted the Gujarat BJP government over a CAG report revealing water contamination in select villages and alleged that, during its 28-year rule, the party has only peddled false rhetoric and propaganda in the state.

"Modi ji's 'Har Ghar Jal' claims have been washed away in contaminated water," he said in a post on X, claiming that 90 per cent of water samples in the state were found to be unfit for drinking.

"When Modi ji was CM, the 'Sujalam-Sufalam' scheme was loudly trumpeted in 2004. Even today, Gujarat's people are still yearning for a drop of water," he said in his post in Hindi. The Congress chief claimed that when he became the prime minister, the same empty rhetoric reached the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

"Now, the CAG has exposed the BJP government's claim of 100 per cent tap connections in 2022. 14 lakh households are still waiting for water," Kharge alleged.