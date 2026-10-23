ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Targets PM Over Alleged Face-Offs Along China Border In Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG's latest statement on confrontations with Chinese troops at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border as "deeply alarming", Kharge wondered if another serious confrontation is unfolding with the neighbouring country akin to Doklam and Galwan.

"The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding?" he said in a social media post.

Referring to reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing in August, the Congress president accused the Central Government of keeping the nation in the dark on the issue.

"Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?" he said.