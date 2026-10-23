Kharge Targets PM Over Alleged Face-Offs Along China Border In Arunachal Pradesh
The Congress president asked PM Modi to come clean on ITBP DG's statement on confrontations with Chinese troops at multiple locations along the Arunachal border.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.
Describing the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG's latest statement on confrontations with Chinese troops at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border as "deeply alarming", Kharge wondered if another serious confrontation is unfolding with the neighbouring country akin to Doklam and Galwan.
"The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding?" he said in a social media post.
Referring to reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing in August, the Congress president accused the Central Government of keeping the nation in the dark on the issue.
"Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?" he said.
"At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored?" asked Kharge, stating that instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the nation into confidence.
He also questioned India's trade deficit with China by pointing out that since the Galwan clash, imports from China have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with the neighbouring country has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion.
"Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits China obstructs Indian exports. Yet, the Government is easing Chinese investment restrictions and considering PLI benefits for eligible China-linked ventures. Has Make in India become Import from China?" Kharge said in the post on X.
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