Kharge Targets PM On Price Rise, Says Progress Will Not Be Measured By Length Of His Speeches
The government has only led to the common people getting less, and their pockets getting empty due to the rise in the prices of commodities
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over rising prices and said the country's progress will not be measured by the length of his speeches but by the food on the common people's plates and the money in their pockets.
Though the government promised to bring down prices 12 years ago, it has only led to the common people getting less and their pockets getting empty due to the rise in prices of commodities, he stated.
मोदी सरकार के 12 साल, महँगाई की मार, जनता लाचार! मोदी जी ने महँगाई कम करने का वादा किया था, लेकिन आज हालात ये हैं कि आम आदमी की थाली छोटी हो रही है, जेब खाली हो रही है और घर चलाना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। 2014 में महँगाई कम करने का वादा, 2026 में जनता की जेब पर डाका - ▪️ आटा: ₹21 से ₹69 ▪️ अरहर दाल: ₹75 से ₹180 ▪️ सरसों तेल: ₹102 से ₹263 ▪️ दूध: ₹36 से ₹85 ▪️ चावल: ₹29 से ₹71 अब अक्टूबर में खाद्य महँगाई 8.94% और थोक महँगाई 12.29% तक पहुँच गई है। ▪️ एक सर्वे के मुताबिक, 61% परिवारों का घरेलू ज़रूरतों पर मासिक खर्च पिछले साल से 20% से अधिक बढ़ गया है। ▪️ 74% लोगों को गैर-ज़रूरी खर्चों में कटौती करनी पड़ रही है। मोदी जी, देश की तरक्की का पैमाना आपके भाषणों की लंबाई नहीं, आम आदमी की थाली में भोजन और उसकी जेब में बची कमाई है। आखिर कब तक जनता आपकी आर्थिक बदइंतज़ामी की कीमत चुकाती रहेगी?— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 18, 2026
"Modi ji promised to bring down inflation, but today the situation is such that the common person's plate is getting smaller, their pockets are getting emptier, and making ends meet is becoming increasingly difficult," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Modi ji, the measure of the country's progress is not the length of your speeches, but the food on the common person's plate and the money left in their pocket. How much longer will people keep paying the price for your economic mismanagement?" the Congress chief asked.
He said the 12 years of the Modi government have seen the crushing burden of inflation, and people are left helpless.
"A promise to bring down inflation in 2014, a robbery of people's pockets in 2026 - Wheat flour: Rs 21 to Rs 69. Pigeon peas: Rs 75 to Rs 180. Mustard oil: Rs 102 to Rs 263. Milk: Rs 36 to Rs 85. Rice: Rs 29 to Rs 71. Now, in October, food inflation has reached 8.94 per cent and wholesale inflation 12.29 per cent.
"According to one survey, 61 per cent of households have seen their monthly spending on household necessities rise by more than 20 per cent from last year. 74 per cent of people are having to cut back on non-essential expenses," Kharge said.
The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a white paper on inflation and clarify what concrete steps the government intends to take to rein in "skyrocketing prices" and provide relief to ordinary families.
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