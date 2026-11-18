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Kharge Targets PM On Price Rise, Says Progress Will Not Be Measured By Length Of His Speeches

File photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over rising prices and said the country's progress will not be measured by the length of his speeches but by the food on the common people's plates and the money in their pockets.

Though the government promised to bring down prices 12 years ago, it has only led to the common people getting less and their pockets getting empty due to the rise in prices of commodities, he stated.

"Modi ji promised to bring down inflation, but today the situation is such that the common person's plate is getting smaller, their pockets are getting emptier, and making ends meet is becoming increasingly difficult," he said in a post in Hindi on X. "Modi ji, the measure of the country's progress is not the length of your speeches, but the food on the common person's plate and the money left in their pocket. How much longer will people keep paying the price for your economic mismanagement?" the Congress chief asked. He said the 12 years of the Modi government have seen the crushing burden of inflation, and people are left helpless.