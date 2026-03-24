ETV Bharat / bharat

'An Exercise In Obfuscation': Kharge Slams PM Statement In Rajya Sabha On West Asia Crisis

LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Rajya Sabha on the West Asia crisis as "an exercise in obfuscation" and said it has come "too late" and raises more questions than answers.

Kharge also slammed Modi for his COVID-19 reference in his statement in the Upper House, asking, "Is the prime minister now suggesting that 140 crore Indians must once again fend for themselves as the country stares at an escalating energy crisis".

In a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha said, "The 20-minute statement by Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha was, at best, an exercise in obfuscation." Kharge posed three "fundamental" questions to the prime minister and demanded clear answers.

"First, through his inconsistent and swinging diplomatic posture, the Prime Minister appears to have altered the balance of India’s strategic autonomy, long a cornerstone of our foreign policy across successive governments. Following his recent visit to Israel, India has faced visible diplomatic consequences.

"Why did the Prime Minister fail to take Parliament and the nation into confidence about this apparent shift, and what concrete steps have been taken to restore India’s strategic autonomy?" he asked.

The Congress chief said nearly 37-40 Indian-flagged ships carrying around 1,100 sailors remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, with cargo valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

"Despite the Prime Minister personally speaking to the Iranian President twice, and the External Affairs Minister engaging multiple times with his Iranian counterpart, why has India failed to secure safe passage for its own vessels? Why are countries like China, Russia, Japan, along with other 'friendly nations', being granted safe transit, while Indian ships remain stuck?" he asked.