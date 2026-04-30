ETV Bharat / bharat

Let's Wait And See: Kharge Says No Chief Minister Change In Karnataka 'For Now'

Kalaburgai: Refuting speculations of a change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said there was no change "for now" and that the leadership issue in the state will be resolved soon.

Kharge's statement comes amid speculations within the party and political circles about a possible decision on leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, once the results for assembly elections in four states and one union territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka, are announced.

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a rumoured power-sharing agreement with CM Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly polls.

"You (media), he (Parameshwara) and people at the top say that it is better if I become (the chief minister). But, more than fate, as per my ideology and as per my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi takes decisions regarding me," he said in response to a question about Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement about Kharge becoming the CM.