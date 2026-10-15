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Kharge, Rahul Meet IYC, NSUI And Seva Dal Leaders; Exhort Them To Continue Fight Against BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others at the meeting ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid Congress' ongoing protest over alleged 'vote theft' and call for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar,

party president Mallikarjun Kharge along with leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held discussions with the leaders of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Congress Seva Dal.

Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal were also present during the interaction held at the party headquarters in the evening. IYC, the youth wing of Congress and NSUI, the students wing of the party, have been on the streets over the alleged vote theft and reiterating demands for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. The Seva Dal also has been extending its support to the party over the matter.

Rahul Gandhi interacting with NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal members (IANS) During the interaction, the top brass of the party asked the leaders of the wings to become the voice of the students and continue the fight against the ruling BJP. Talking to the reporters shortly after the interaction, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said, "Rahul Gandhi ji has said that we must become the voice of the students, stand with the common citizens of the country, and fight resolutely. We all have to come together to fight to save this country."



Referring to alleged brutalities against NSUI members and protesters during the recent portests in the national capital, he said, "They were subjected to brutal treatment in a dark room where there were no CCTV cameras nearby. So, how can footage be obtained from there? There can be no footage from a bus either. The police take students to places where there are no CCTV cameras, such as certain lanes, and subject them to brutality." "I think we will now find some way to address this. Rahul ji said everyone should keep their phones switched on and record and save videos whenever the police commit such acts of oppression," he said. The NSUI national chief who has been on the streets over the matter, categorically stated "this is a fight to save the country, the Constitution and democracy. It is a fight to protect our rights."