Kharge, Rahul Meet IYC, NSUI And Seva Dal Leaders; Exhort Them To Continue Fight Against BJP
The top brass of the party asked the leaders of various wings to become voice of students and continue the fight against the ruling BJP.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid Congress' ongoing protest over alleged 'vote theft' and call for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar,
party president Mallikarjun Kharge along with leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held discussions with the leaders of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Congress Seva Dal.
Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal were also present during the interaction held at the party headquarters in the evening. IYC, the youth wing of Congress and NSUI, the students wing of the party, have been on the streets over the alleged vote theft and reiterating demands for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. The Seva Dal also has been extending its support to the party over the matter.
During the interaction, the top brass of the party asked the leaders of the wings to become the voice of the students and continue the fight against the ruling BJP. Talking to the reporters shortly after the interaction, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said, "Rahul Gandhi ji has said that we must become the voice of the students, stand with the common citizens of the country, and fight resolutely. We all have to come together to fight to save this country."
Referring to alleged brutalities against NSUI members and protesters during the recent portests in the national capital, he said, "They were subjected to brutal treatment in a dark room where there were no CCTV cameras nearby. So, how can footage be obtained from there? There can be no footage from a bus either. The police take students to places where there are no CCTV cameras, such as certain lanes, and subject them to brutality."
Congress President Shri @kharge, LoP Shri @Rahulgandhi, Congress General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji interacted with NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal leaders. 📍 Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/r5qWTbGIIy— Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2026
Meanwhile, Congress chief Kharge in a post on X wrote, "India’s youth have always been at the forefront of shaping our nation’s political direction. Today, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, we had an insightful interaction with leaders of NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal, who have courageously challenged the Modi government's authoritarianism, even while enduring brutal police crackdowns."
"Our youth and frontal organisations remain steadfast in holding this anti-youth government accountable, defending democratic rights and safeguarding the credibility of our institutions. Their courage and conviction strengthen our collective resolve to protect India’s Democracy," he said.
India’s youth have always been at the forefront of shaping our nation’s political direction. Today, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, we had an insightful interaction with leaders of NSUI, IYC and Seva Dal, who have courageously challenged the Modi Govt’s authoritarianism, even while enduring brutal police crackdowns. Our youth and frontal organisations remain steadfast in holding this anti-youth government accountable, defending democratic rights and safeguarding the credibility of our institutions. Their courage and conviction strengthen our collective resolve to protect India’s Democracy.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 15, 2026
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