Kharge, Rahul Hold Talks With Kerala Leadership Of The Congress
The meeting was held to finalise the name of the Chief Minister for which K.C. Venugopal and V.D. Satheesan are in a close race.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi held discussions with the Kerala leadership of the party on Tuesday amid the ongoing suspense over the announcement of the name of the new Chief Minister.
The meeting was held at Kharge's residence in the national capital to finalise the Chief Ministerial face for the southern state where the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power after a decade in a landslide victory.
Party leaders KC Venugopal and V.D. Satheesan are in a close race for the Chief Minister’s office. While Venugopal is a party heavyweight who has been a General Secretary with All India Congress Committee (AICC), Satheesan was the Leader of Opposition in the last Kerala Assembly.
After Tuesday’s meeting, party leader Deepa Dasmunsi told the media persons, "The final decision has to be taken by the high command. That is what one line resolution that all the MLAs have signed. Very soon, I think in due time we will get the final decision by our high command.
The UDF won 102 of the total 140 seats in the state in the recently held polls, the results to which were declared on May 4. Of these 63 winners were from the Congress party. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan was voted out of power as it could win only 35 seats.
Notably on May 9, the Congress had stated that the party high command would take a final call on the Chief Minister's name in Kerala.