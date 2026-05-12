ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge, Rahul Hold Talks With Kerala Leadership Of The Congress

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi held discussions with the Kerala leadership of the party on Tuesday amid the ongoing suspense over the announcement of the name of the new Chief Minister.

The meeting was held at Kharge's residence in the national capital to finalise the Chief Ministerial face for the southern state where the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power after a decade in a landslide victory.

Party leaders KC Venugopal and V.D. Satheesan are in a close race for the Chief Minister’s office. While Venugopal is a party heavyweight who has been a General Secretary with All India Congress Committee (AICC), Satheesan was the Leader of Opposition in the last Kerala Assembly.