I've Nothing To Say, Congress High Command Will Take Final Decision: Kharge On CM Change In Karnataka

Bengaluru: As speculation around chief minister change in Karnataka refuses to die down, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the party high command will decide whatever it is, and he has nothing to say now. The AICC chief stated this, a day after his more than an hour long meeting with chief minister Siddaramaiah here.

"I have nothing to say about the developments that have happened. So you (media) standing here is a waste of your time and I too feel bad. Whatever it is, the high command will do it. There is no need for you to worry more about it," Kharge told reporters outside his residence here.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Speaking to reporters last night, after meeting Kharge, second such meeting between the two in less than a week, Siddaramaiah, while responding to a question regarding clarity about his tenure as the CM had said, he will abide by whatever the high command decides, and everyone also should.

He however had termed the buzz around leadership change as speculation and media creation. The CM's meeting with the AICC chief had come after some MLAs supporting Shivakumar travelled to Delhi and met Kharge, as the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office.

Shivakumar however had said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge. On Sunday, Ministers H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh -- considered close to CM Siddaramaiah -- met Kharge at his residence.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Kharge, Mahadevappa said, there is no situation for CM change now, and in case such a situation arises, the Congress high command will decide. Stating that it was a courtesy call with Kharge, he said, during the meeting, organising the party and preparing it for the upcoming local body polls were discussed.