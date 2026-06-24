ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Hits Out At Pradhan For His 'Terrorist' Remark Against Protesting Students

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his "terrorist" remark against protesting students, asserting that Pradhan will have to resign.

"Ninety paper leaks have occurred, the futures of millions of students have been ruined, 20 children have taken their own lives due to the NEET paper leak, families have been devastated…,” Kharge said.

He said the Education Minister of the Modi government, Dharmendra Pradhan, is clinging to his chair, and while giving interviews, he is calling the "students’ echo" as that of "terrorists".

"The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'andolan-jeevi' and 'parjeevi' (parasites). Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national," the Congress president said.