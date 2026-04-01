ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Files Reply In Court On Plea Seeking FIR Over Remarks On BJP, RSS; Hearing On April 15

File photo of Rose Avenue District Court in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday filed his response before the Rouse Avenue Court in a petition seeking registration of an FIR over his alleged derogatory remarks against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Special Judge Jitendra Singh has posted the matter for further hearing on April 15, 2026. During the hearing, Kharge’s counsel, Omar Hoda and Uday Bhatia, submitted the reply. Counsel for the complainant, Gagan Gandhi, informed the court that the response had been received only on the same day and sought time to present arguments. The court thereafter adjourned the matter to April 15. Earlier, magistrate court at Tis Hazari had rejected the plea seeking registration of an FIR against Kharge. Following this, the petitioner, Ravinder Gupta, approached the sessions court.