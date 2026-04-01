Kharge Files Reply In Court On Plea Seeking FIR Over Remarks On BJP, RSS; Hearing On April 15
During the hearing, Kharge’s counsel, Omar Hoda and Uday Bhatia, submitted the reply.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday filed his response before the Rouse Avenue Court in a petition seeking registration of an FIR over his alleged derogatory remarks against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Special Judge Jitendra Singh has posted the matter for further hearing on April 15, 2026.
During the hearing, Kharge’s counsel, Omar Hoda and Uday Bhatia, submitted the reply. Counsel for the complainant, Gagan Gandhi, informed the court that the response had been received only on the same day and sought time to present arguments. The court thereafter adjourned the matter to April 15.
Earlier, magistrate court at Tis Hazari had rejected the plea seeking registration of an FIR against Kharge. Following this, the petitioner, Ravinder Gupta, approached the sessions court.
The court had issued a notice to Kharge on January 29, 2026. Earlier, on December 13, 2024, the magistrate court had declined to direct the registration of an FIR. Since Kharge is a Rajya Sabha member, the petition is now being heard by the MP-MLA court at Rouse Avenue.
The petition, filed by RSS member Ravinder Gupta, alleges that Kharge made objectionable remarks against the BJP and the RSS during a public address in Karnataka on April 27, 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly elections. It also states that he made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge later clarified that his remarks were directed at the BJP and the RSS, and not at the Prime Minister.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocateGandhi argued that the complainant, being an RSS member, was hurt by Kharge’s statements. In the course of the proceedings, the court had also sought an Action Taken Report from the Subzi Mandi police station. In its report, the police stated that the alleged remarks were made in Karnataka and did not fall under its jurisdiction.
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