Kharge Demands Discussion On India's Energy Security

Rajya Sabha LoP and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on emerging challenges to India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

When the House met for the day, Kharge mentioned the Rs 60 per cylinder hike in domestic cooking gas LPG prices and the Rs 115 increase in commercial gas rates, among the justifications he gave for admission of his notice under rule 176.

The cooking gas price increase has burdened the poor, he said. "Therefore, I urge you to please allow a short-duration discussion on this important subject." Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he will come back after giving due consideration to the notice.

Kharge said the fast-evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia is no longer confined to the region, and its impact is clearly visible on India's energy security as well. The conflict is now impacting India's image and prestige, he said, adding that the country imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil needs from the region.