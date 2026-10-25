BJP Slams Kharge Over 'Modi Ka Baap' Remark; 'Stunned', Say Rajnath And Shah
The Congress President demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR exercise and annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Bihar visit was embroiled in a controversy after his remarks that "Modi ka baap bhi jayega". Kharge's remarks came in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Krishna Singh.
Responding to Kharge’s statement that the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the SIR process to jail, a person from the audience shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won’t go anywhere.” To this, the Congress president shot back, saying, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).
Soon after the videos of the exchange went viral on social media, NDA leaders in Bihar condemned Kharge's remarks, describing those as “unfortunate” and “reflective of the Congress's frustration and lack of political decorum”.
“Using such language against the prime minister amounts to disrespecting the mandate of the people. Kharge is following a script written by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family. Insulting Modi and his family has long been a Congress habit,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said in a statement.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too slammed Kharge over the remark. In a post on X, he said, "I am stunned and hurt by the remark made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in Patna regarding the revered father of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Until yesterday, some Congress leaders and workers used to mock the Prime Minister's humble family background and employ disrespectful language towards his esteemed mother".
He said, "Today, this same level of base politics has reached the top leadership of the Congress. When a party's top leadership itself forgets the dignity of language, how can one expect decorum from its workers? The level of Congress politics is continuously deteriorating. Turning ideological opposition into personal insult, dragging political disagreement into abusive language, and targeting the Prime Minister's family reflects the Congress's desperation and ideological vacuum".
पटना में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पूज्य पिताजी के प्रति की गई टिप्पणी ने मुझे स्तब्ध और आहत किया है। कल तक कांग्रेस के कुछ नेता और कार्यकर्ता प्रधानमंत्री जी की साधारण पारिवारिक पृष्ठभूमि का मज़ाक उड़ाते थे, उनकी पूजनीय माताजी के प्रति अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करते थे। आज वही स्तरहीन राजनीति कांग्रेस के शीर्ष नेतृत्व तक पहुँच चुकी है। जब किसी पार्टी का शीर्ष नेतृत्व ही भाषा की मर्यादा भूल जाए, तो उसके कार्यकर्ताओं से शालीनता की अपेक्षा कैसे की जा सकती है? कांग्रेस की राजनीति का स्तर लगातार गिरता जा रहा है। वैचारिक विरोध को व्यक्तिगत अपमान में बदल देना, राजनीतिक असहमति को अभद्र भाषा तक ले जाना और प्रधानमंत्री जी के परिवार को निशाना बनाना कांग्रेस की हताशा और वैचारिक शून्यता को दर्शाता है। यह सिर्फ़ एक व्यक्ति या परिवार का अपमान नहीं, बल्कि भारतीय राजनीति की गरिमा पर भी प्रहार है। लोकतंत्र में विरोध कीजिए, नीतियों पर सवाल उठाइए, सरकार की आलोचना कीजिए, लेकिन व्यक्तिगत मर्यादाओं का उल्लंघन मत कीजिए। आज कांग्रेस का सिर्फ़ राजनीतिक पतन ही नहीं हुआ है, बल्कि वह वैचारिक और नैतिक रूप से भी दिवालिया हो चुकी है। कांग्रेस ने प्रधानमंत्री जी के परिवार का अपमान करके करोड़ों देशवासियों की भावनाओं को आहत किया है। जनता इस अपमान का करारा जवाब जरूर देगी।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2026
Singh further said, "This is not just an insult to one individual or family, but an assault on the dignity of Indian politics as well. In a democracy, oppose, question policies, criticize the government, but do not violate personal decorum. Today, the Congress has not only suffered political downfall, but has also gone bankrupt ideologically and morally. By insulting the Prime Minister's family, the Congress has hurt the sentiments of crores of countrymen. The public will surely give a befitting reply to this insult".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna. This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family".
He said, "At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day. In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue—only the politics of slander remains".
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने आज पटना में मोदी जी के पिताजी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी कर सारी मर्यादाएँ तार-तार कर दी हैं। यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब कांग्रेस पार्टी ने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार को अपशब्द कहे हों। कभी उनकी पूजनीय माताजी के विषय में अपशब्द कहे, कभी उन्हें 'मौत का सौदागर' कहा, तो कभी 'चायवाला' कहकर उनकी गरीबी का उपहास उड़ाया। राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस पार्टी हर रोज अभद्रता की सीमाएँ पार करती जा रही है। बीते 12 वर्षों में लगातार मिल रही चुनावी हार से कांग्रेस पार्टी में हताशा व निराशा इतनी बढ़ चुकी है कि अब उसके पास न कोई नीति बची है, न कोई मुद्दा, बस गाली-गलौज की राजनीति बची है। जनता के बीच जनाधार खो चुकी कांग्रेस, अब अपने कार्यकर्ताओं में भी आधार खोती जा रही है। जब-जब इन्होंने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार पर घृणित टिप्पणियाँ की हैं, तब-तब जनता ने कांग्रेस को करारा जवाब दिया है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2026
Shah further said, "Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers. Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time".
On the other hand, Congress MP Pawan Khera claimed a BJP worker heckled Kharge during his speech in Bihar, prompting the Congress chief’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” retort. He alleged that the repeated incidents were happening at the behest of Modi and Amit Shah, adding that “the nation was watching”.
Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station over the issue. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary demanded that the Congress President apologize to PM Modi. The Bihar BJP filed the complaint and alleged that the Congress president used derogatory and derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister and his father, demanding action against him.
Choudhary condemned Kharge's statement. He said that the indecent remarks made by Kharge in Patna against the Prime Minister's revered father "are unacceptable to us and the people of the country. We demand Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to come forward and apologize".
LIVE: Congress President Shri @kharge | 139th Birth Anniversary of Dr Shri Krishna Singh | Patna, Bihar https://t.co/jPbwn5FFwA— Congress (@INCIndia) October 25, 2026
Earlier, Upping the ante on the BJP-led government at the Centre ahead of the November 1 Delhi rally, Kharge dubbed the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a "second war of independence".
He also demanded an immediate halt to the exercise, return to ballot papers in all future elections and annulment of all assembly polls held over the past two years.
The Congress President was addressing a function to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Krishna Singh, popularly known as 'Sri Babu' in Patna. Attacking the BJP and their ideological mentor the RSS, Kharge alleged that their ideology was deepening divisions in the country.
"As long as RSS ideology is not eliminated, there will be no peace in the country," he said.
The Congress President further alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and deletion of names of opposition supporters in the electoral rolls while questioning the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission.
Kharge demanded that the governments “stolen through 'vote chori'” in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra “must be removed”. He urged people to take to the streets, fight for their rights and safeguard the Constitution.
Kharge demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR exercise and annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years, asserting that people deserved transparency and accountability from the Election Commission.
He also called for a return to ballot papers “to ensure transparency and restore public confidence”.
“Democracy must be protected, and every vote must count," he said. The Congress chief accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics while calling for unity. Kharge said it was essential to protect the country's social harmony.
"We are patriots who believe in unity, equality and the Constitution -- not in dividing our people for political gain like BJP leaders," he said.
कांग्रेस की भाषा और व्यवहार, उसकी हताशा को उजागर कर रहे हैं! कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के विवादित बयान हों या राहुल गांधी का व्यवहार, मर्यादा को ताक पर रखकर राजनीति करना अब इनकी पहचान बनता जा रहा है। सत्ता हासिल करने के लिए कांग्रेस ने हर पैंतरा आजमाया, लेकिन जनता ने बार-बार उनके मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया। अब उसी सत्ता के सपने को लेकर राहुल गांधी देश-विदेश में भटक रहे हैं। याद रखिए, सत्ता का रास्ता जनता के जनादेश से होकर गुजरता है, कुंठा और अराजकता से नहीं!— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) October 25, 2026
Kharge paid tribute to Krishna Singh saying Bihar's first chief minister had helped lay the foundations of a modern state by building institutions and promoting agriculture, industry, education and irrigation.
Targeting Nitish Kumar and his party JD(U), Kharge said the former chief minister had once stood alongside socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.
"But today he has aligned himself with the BJP. It is a striking contrast between the socialist ideals and political values he once associated with and his present political alliance. What a dramatic shift from the legacy of socialist politics to sitting in the lap of the BJP," he said.
Kharge called for action against people promoting untouchability and engaging in 'suddhikaran' (purification) practices, asserting that caste-based discrimination and exclusion undermined human dignity and equality.
"Our fight is not against religion; it is against discrimination in the name of religion. I take pride in my faith -- my name itself is inspired by one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Faith should unite people, not divide them," he said. Kharge called for restoration of rights for Dalits to enter and worship at every temple in the country without discrimination.
The Congress President also criticised the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Haldwani to protest an alleged 'suddhikaran' incident targeting him. He said it raised questions about the space available for those challenging the status quo.
Targeting the BJP over the controversy surrounding donations made at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kharge said, "I pray to Lord Ram to open his eyes and punish those who have looted wealth in his name."
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