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BJP Slams Kharge Over 'Modi Ka Baap' Remark; 'Stunned', Say Rajnath And Shah

Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Bihar visit was embroiled in a controversy after his remarks that "Modi ka baap bhi jayega". Kharge's remarks came in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Krishna Singh.

Responding to Kharge’s statement that the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the SIR process to jail, a person from the audience shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won’t go anywhere.” To this, the Congress president shot back, saying, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).

Soon after the videos of the exchange went viral on social media, NDA leaders in Bihar condemned Kharge's remarks, describing those as “unfortunate” and “reflective of the Congress's frustration and lack of political decorum”.

“Using such language against the prime minister amounts to disrespecting the mandate of the people. Kharge is following a script written by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family. Insulting Modi and his family has long been a Congress habit,” Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too slammed Kharge over the remark. In a post on X, he said, "I am stunned and hurt by the remark made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in Patna regarding the revered father of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Until yesterday, some Congress leaders and workers used to mock the Prime Minister's humble family background and employ disrespectful language towards his esteemed mother".

He said, "Today, this same level of base politics has reached the top leadership of the Congress. When a party's top leadership itself forgets the dignity of language, how can one expect decorum from its workers? The level of Congress politics is continuously deteriorating. Turning ideological opposition into personal insult, dragging political disagreement into abusive language, and targeting the Prime Minister's family reflects the Congress's desperation and ideological vacuum".

Singh further said, "This is not just an insult to one individual or family, but an assault on the dignity of Indian politics as well. In a democracy, oppose, question policies, criticize the government, but do not violate personal decorum. Today, the Congress has not only suffered political downfall, but has also gone bankrupt ideologically and morally. By insulting the Prime Minister's family, the Congress has hurt the sentiments of crores of countrymen. The public will surely give a befitting reply to this insult".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna. This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family".

He said, "At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day. In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue—only the politics of slander remains".

Shah further said, "Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers. Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time".

On the other hand, Congress MP Pawan Khera claimed a BJP worker heckled Kharge during his speech in Bihar, prompting the Congress chief’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” retort. He alleged that the repeated incidents were happening at the behest of Modi and Amit Shah, adding that “the nation was watching”.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station over the issue. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary demanded that the Congress President apologize to PM Modi. The Bihar BJP filed the complaint and alleged that the Congress president used derogatory and derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister and his father, demanding action against him.

Choudhary condemned Kharge's statement. He said that the indecent remarks made by Kharge in Patna against the Prime Minister's revered father "are unacceptable to us and the people of the country. We demand Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to come forward and apologize".

Earlier, Upping the ante on the BJP-led government at the Centre ahead of the November 1 Delhi rally, Kharge dubbed the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a "second war of independence".

He also demanded an immediate halt to the exercise, return to ballot papers in all future elections and annulment of all assembly polls held over the past two years.

The Congress President was addressing a function to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Krishna Singh, popularly known as 'Sri Babu' in Patna. Attacking the BJP and their ideological mentor the RSS, Kharge alleged that their ideology was deepening divisions in the country.