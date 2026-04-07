Kharge Calls BJP-RSS 'Poisonous Snake That Must Be Killed'; Saffron Party Accuses Him Of Inciting Muslims
Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge had compared BJP-RSS to "poisonous snake" in Maharashtra in 2024 and called PM Modi a snake in Karnataka in 2023.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has compared the BJP and RSS to a "poisonous snake", triggering a political row with the BJP leaders seeking ECI's action.
Addressing the public in Assam's Nilambazar on Monday, Kharge said as per the Quran, even during the time of prayer, if one sees a poisonous snake then it must be killed and clarified that the "poisonous snake" here is the BJP-RSS. "I heard there are many Muslim and Hindu brothers at this gathering. I want to tell you that if a poisonous snake passes near you, and even if you are offering namaaz, stop and kill it. It is written in the Quran that even during namaaz if you see a poisonous snake, you should kill it. This snake here is the RSS-BJP. If you don't kill it, you won't survive," Kharge said.
Sources in the BJP said the party is contemplating legal course of action against Congress and its president for comparing the BJP and RSS to a "poisonous snake".
Reacting to Kharge's statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla accused Congress of openly inciting Muslims to kill BJP-RSS members and sought action from the ECI. He said that INC does not stand for Indian National Congress but it is "Indian Jihadi Congress".
It is not INC— Shehzad Jai Hind (Chowkidar as per INC ecosystem) (@Shehzad_Ind) April 6, 2026
Indian National Cong
It is Indian Jihadi Congress
Congress Openly Inciting Muslims to Kill BJP/RSS members
Kharge Ji : Quran mei likha hai Namaz ke waqt bhi agar jahreeli saanp dikhe, toh use maar do. RSS/BJP wahi saanp hai...aap unhe nahi maroge to bachoge… pic.twitter.com/6HNBm65vk1
"Kharge Ji : Quran mei likha hai Namaz ke waqt bhi agar jahreeli saanp dikhe, toh use maar do. RSS/BJP wahi saanp hai...aap unhe nahi maroge to bachoge nahi," he wrote on his X handle adding, "This is the lowest ebb for Cong. It is the most undemocratic emergency minded statement. Shameful! ECI must Act now!"
Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark is not an isolated incident. Earlier, in November 2024, he triggered a major controversy during a poll rally in Maharashtra's Sangli where he compared the BJP-RSS to a "poisonous snake" that needs to be eliminated.
Prior to this, during the Karnataka Assembly elections in April 2023, Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a "poisonous snake". "You might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead," he added. Later, he clarified his statement saying, he meant BJP's ideology is "like a snake" and that he had not said it personally for PM Modi.
Meanwhile, at a campaign rally in Kerala on Sunday, Kharge said that people in southern states are "educated and clever" and cannot be misled unlike those in Gujarat and other places. "Modiji, Vijayan can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places but can't fool people of Kerala. Don't misguide people of Kerala as they are clever and education," he had said.
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