ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Calls BJP-RSS 'Poisonous Snake That Must Be Killed'; Saffron Party Accuses Him Of Inciting Muslims

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has compared the BJP and RSS to a "poisonous snake", triggering a political row with the BJP leaders seeking ECI's action.

Addressing the public in Assam's Nilambazar on Monday, Kharge said as per the Quran, even during the time of prayer, if one sees a poisonous snake then it must be killed and clarified that the "poisonous snake" here is the BJP-RSS. "I heard there are many Muslim and Hindu brothers at this gathering. I want to tell you that if a poisonous snake passes near you, and even if you are offering namaaz, stop and kill it. It is written in the Quran that even during namaaz if you see a poisonous snake, you should kill it. This snake here is the RSS-BJP. If you don't kill it, you won't survive," Kharge said.

Sources in the BJP said the party is contemplating legal course of action against Congress and its president for comparing the BJP and RSS to a "poisonous snake".

Reacting to Kharge's statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla accused Congress of openly inciting Muslims to kill BJP-RSS members and sought action from the ECI. He said that INC does not stand for Indian National Congress but it is "Indian Jihadi Congress".