'Mohabbat Humare Saath, Shaadi Modi Sahab Ke Sath': Kharge's Quips At Deve Gowda, Bids Farewell To Retiring Members In RS
Kharge said that the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring members and called for a review of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House. He also said the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness.
Kharge also called for more participation from Opposition members in formulating legislation. Any impediment to that would weaken the institution of parliament, he said.
"It is my firm belief that a periodic review of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha is essential. This matter is currently under consideration before the General Purposes Committee (GPC), and it warrants serious deliberation," he said. Kharge is retiring but will return to the House.
“विदाई तो है दस्तूर जमाने का पुराना,— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 18, 2026
पर जहाँ भी जाना,
अपनी छाप कुछ ऐसे छोड़ जाना…
कि हर कोई गुनगुनाए
आपका ही तराना !!” pic.twitter.com/Sk11WWqxvw
"Those involved in politics never retire from public life, nor do they ever grow tired in their passion for serving the nation," he noted. Kharge said institutions endure, while faces of people within them keep changing.
Recalling his association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of over 54 years, Kharge quipped, "I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened. 'Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath'."
Noting that while fulfilling his own responsibilities, he constantly strived to listen to the viewpoints of all sides -- to learn from the constructive ideas presented and to put them into practice.
"My time in this Upper House has been filled with a mix of both pleasant and challenging experiences. It is my firm belief that significant new initiatives are required to make this House even more meaningful -- so that the Upper House may convey a more positive message to society and the nation, and provide effective guidance," he said.
Kharge said the Constitution grants every Member of Parliament the freedom to express their views fearlessly, and without debate and deliberation, parliamentary institutions hold no true significance.
"If freedom of thought is curtailed, many avenues become closed off. When good legislation is enacted, it is not merely the ruling party but also the Members of Parliament from the Opposition who play an equal role in its formulation. They play a pivotal role within parliamentary committees. I feel that any impediment to these roles would serve to weaken the parliamentary institution," the senior leader from Karnataka said.
He said the number of sittings of the House should be increased, and serious deliberations should be held on issues concerning the public.
"There should be a greater scope to discuss issues concerning the interests of the poor, the marginalised sections of society, farmers, and labourers. Often, when we raise these issues, the ruling party perceives it as criticism and begins to refute it without even listening; whereas, the government ought to give serious consideration to the concerns of the people," he said.
Kharge observed that even within the limited opportunities available, when Members of Parliament articulate significant points, those remarks are frequently expunged from the proceedings -- even though they are not unparliamentary in nature.
"The removal of specific words often distorts the very meaning and intent of the statement made," he said, as he bid farewell to several party colleagues who are retiring from the Upper House.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the retiring Rajya Sabha MPs for their contributions, wishing them well for their future political endeavours as he emphasised that there was "no full stop in politics".
"Discussions take place on various issues in the House, and every member plays a unique role in them. In moments like these, a common sense of respect is generated, rising above party lines. To the leaders who are leaving the House after the end of their tenure, I want to say that there is no full stop in politics. The future is waiting for you. Your experience and contribution will always be remembered," the PM said.
He further urged the newly elected MPs to learn from the veterans like HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, who he said have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work.
"HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are senior leaders who have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work. Newly elected MPs should learn from them," he said.
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