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'Mohabbat Humare Saath, Shaadi Modi Sahab Ke Sath': Kharge's Quips At Deve Gowda, Bids Farewell To Retiring Members In RS

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the second part of the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring members and called for a review of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House. He also said the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness.

Kharge also called for more participation from Opposition members in formulating legislation. Any impediment to that would weaken the institution of parliament, he said.

"It is my firm belief that a periodic review of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha is essential. This matter is currently under consideration before the General Purposes Committee (GPC), and it warrants serious deliberation," he said. Kharge is retiring but will return to the House.

"Those involved in politics never retire from public life, nor do they ever grow tired in their passion for serving the nation," he noted. Kharge said institutions endure, while faces of people within them keep changing.

Recalling his association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of over 54 years, Kharge quipped, "I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened. 'Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath'."

Noting that while fulfilling his own responsibilities, he constantly strived to listen to the viewpoints of all sides -- to learn from the constructive ideas presented and to put them into practice.

"My time in this Upper House has been filled with a mix of both pleasant and challenging experiences. It is my firm belief that significant new initiatives are required to make this House even more meaningful -- so that the Upper House may convey a more positive message to society and the nation, and provide effective guidance," he said.

Kharge said the Constitution grants every Member of Parliament the freedom to express their views fearlessly, and without debate and deliberation, parliamentary institutions hold no true significance.