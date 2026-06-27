ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna Coaching Row: Khan Sir's Arrest Protection Extended Till June 30

Patna: A civil court in Bihar on Saturday deferred the hearing of educator Faisal Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, related to the coaching centre firing case, until June 30. The court also extended the stay on his arrest.

On June 2, a firing incident occurred outside Khan Sir's coaching centre, Khan Global Studies, after some miscreants allegedly vandalized the premises. Police arrested the institute’s security guards for opening fire and registered an FIR. Although Khan Sir was named in the FIR, the court granted him protection from arrest on June 9.

During the latest hearing, the updated case diary was submitted, and the matter was deferred for arguments till Tuesday.

"The updated case diary has been submitted by the investigating officer. The matter has been listed for arguments on Tuesday, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan Sir will remain in force till then. The final hearing is expected to take place on that day," his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.

Mouar said the case involving Khan Sir's security guards, which is linked to the same incident, has also been listed for hearing on Tuesday. "Khan Sir is cooperating with the police and the investigating officers," he said.