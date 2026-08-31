Khammam Gets Margadarsi Chit Fund's 133rd Branch; MD Sailaja Kiron Says Company Synonymous With Trust
Subscribers welcomed the opening of the new branch, saying its location would make Margadarsi's services more accessible to people in Khammam.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Khammam: Margadarsi Chit Fund is synonymous with the trust of lakhs of customers and has been providing financial support to families to meet their financial needs, the company's Managing Director Sailaja Kiron said on Monday.
Sailaja Kiron formally inaugurated the company's 133rd branch at Rotary Nagar in Telangana's Khammam. Employees and staff participated in the inauguration ceremony, which began with a puja amid the chanting of mantras by scholars and auspicious musical instruments.
Speaking to employees after the inauguration, Sailaja Kiron said financial discipline was essential for every family to meet its needs and deal with unexpected situations. She said chit funds help inculcate the habit of saving and provide access to funds when required.
"Financial discipline should be instilled in every family. This financial discipline is instilled through chits. Everyone should start saving some money from a young age. You never know when life will bring about any situation or need. The money saved in Margadarsi chit funds is stable. Therefore, it is a very safe investment," she said.
She said Margadarsi was working with the objective of providing better services to its customers and ensuring that funds were made available to them quickly when required.
Following the inauguration, Sailaja Kiron interacted with employees and provided guidance on the management and functioning of the new branch.
Subscribers welcomed the opening of the new branch, saying its location would make Margadarsi's services more accessible to people in Khammam. Several of them also recalled their long association with the organisation.
"Thank you for opening the 133rd branch in Khammam. Your firm is very honest in terms of rules, system, management and giving cheque payments. Margadarsi's commitment and rules are what gave it its name,” said customer Vishnuvardhana Rao.
Another customer, Nageswara Rao, recalled his association with Margadarsi, saying he had joined the organisation when he started his career.
"When I joined the job, I joined Margadarsi Chit Fund. They paid me well. There is no other company like this in the state. Sailaja Kiron is managing this company very well,” he said.
Referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict, Nageswara Rao said it had clarified the allegations made against Margadarsi in the past. He said subscribers who had joined the chits had not suffered losses and expressed confidence in the organisation.
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