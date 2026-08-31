ETV Bharat / bharat

Khammam Gets Margadarsi Chit Fund's 133rd Branch; MD Sailaja Kiron Says Company Synonymous With Trust

Khammam: Margadarsi Chit Fund is synonymous with the trust of lakhs of customers and has been providing financial support to families to meet their financial needs, the company's Managing Director Sailaja Kiron said on Monday.

Sailaja Kiron formally inaugurated the company's 133rd branch at Rotary Nagar in Telangana's Khammam. Employees and staff participated in the inauguration ceremony, which began with a puja amid the chanting of mantras by scholars and auspicious musical instruments.

Khammam Gets Margadarsi Chit Fund's 133rd Branch (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to employees after the inauguration, Sailaja Kiron said financial discipline was essential for every family to meet its needs and deal with unexpected situations. She said chit funds help inculcate the habit of saving and provide access to funds when required.

"Financial discipline should be instilled in every family. This financial discipline is instilled through chits. Everyone should start saving some money from a young age. You never know when life will bring about any situation or need. The money saved in Margadarsi chit funds is stable. Therefore, it is a very safe investment," she said.

She said Margadarsi was working with the objective of providing better services to its customers and ensuring that funds were made available to them quickly when required.