Khamenei's Assassination: In J&K, Ruling National Conference Passes Resolution To Express Solidarity With Iran

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference passed a resolution expressing grief and solidarity with Iran over the assassination of Supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei and dozens of top-ranked military leaders were assassinated in a coordinated air strike by the US and Israel on Tehran on February 28. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes across Israel and US-linked military installations in the Gulf region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan, widening the conflict.

The NC resolution presented by the party’s provincial president, Showkat Ahmad Mir, was unanimously seconded by the members present at the condolence meeting in the party headquarters in Srinagar, according to an official spokesperson.

It said that the party’s Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly also expressed solidarity with the people of Iran during their time of grief. Chairing the meeting, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar offered tributes and prayers for the victims of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, including schoolgirls who lost their lives in the attack.