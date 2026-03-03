Khamenei's Assassination: In J&K, Ruling National Conference Passes Resolution To Express Solidarity With Iran
The NC resolution presented by the party’s provincial president, Showkat Ahmad Mir, was unanimously seconded by members present at the condolence meeting in Srinagar.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 3:43 AM IST
Srinagar: The ruling National Conference passed a resolution expressing grief and solidarity with Iran over the assassination of Supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.
Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei and dozens of top-ranked military leaders were assassinated in a coordinated air strike by the US and Israel on Tehran on February 28. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes across Israel and US-linked military installations in the Gulf region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan, widening the conflict.
The NC resolution presented by the party’s provincial president, Showkat Ahmad Mir, was unanimously seconded by the members present at the condolence meeting in the party headquarters in Srinagar, according to an official spokesperson.
It said that the party’s Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly also expressed solidarity with the people of Iran during their time of grief. Chairing the meeting, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar offered tributes and prayers for the victims of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, including schoolgirls who lost their lives in the attack.
“The party functionaries extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people of Iran over the tragic loss of lives and prayed for their protection and strength during this difficult time,” said an official statement.
The meeting saw participation from many office bearers, it added. On Monday, Kashmir observed a shutdown following the Israel and US attack on the call issued by the Valley’s chief preacher Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti supported the call.
Amid restrictions, protests broke out against the killing of Khamenei for the second day on Monday in several parts of the Valley. Early morning, authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts to thwart further protests. Police and security forces were deployed on roads and other major intersections to prevent protesters from reaching the commercial hub Lal Chowk in Srinagar. This followed a day after people converged at Ghanta Ghar in large numbers to protest the killings.
Read more