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Khajuraho Ranks First, Bhopal Third In National Airport Ranking: Official

Khajuraho Airport Director Singh said that the AAI rankings were based on feedback received from passengers at airports across the country.

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By PTI

Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:35 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Bhopal: Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position in the country in the 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index (Customer Satisfaction Survey Ranking) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while Raja Bhoj Airport in the capital Bhopal ranked third, an official said Tuesday.

He said that both airports reaching the top positions in terms of passenger facilities, cleanliness, security, and service quality is a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh, in a statement, attributed this achievement to the hard work of the entire team, the trust of passengers, and the continued commitment to provide better services.

He said the airport management's goal is to provide world-class facilities to passengers and continuously improve the quality of service in the future. Singh said that the AAI rankings were based on feedback received from passengers at airports across the country.

The statement said that the survey evaluated airports on several key parameters, including check-in procedures, security checks, terminal cleanliness, staff behaviour, waiting times, catering, information systems, and overall passenger experience. Singh said this achievement by Khajuraho Airport is crucial for tourism.

He said that improved air connectivity and high-quality facilities for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Khajuraho, known for its world-famous temples, are expected to provide a new impetus to tourism in the region.

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TAGGED:

AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA
MADHYA PRADESH
NATIONAL AIRPORT RANKING

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