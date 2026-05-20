ETV Bharat / bharat

KG-Basin Dispute: RIL, Two Firms Tell SC They Will Write To Centre For Mediation

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and two other foreign firms on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that they would write to the Centre for mediation in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

"All the petitioners will be writing to the Government of India today seeking mediation... We are submitting that let us attempt mediation," the counsel appearing for the firms told the apex court. The counsel urged the bench that the hearing in the case may be stopped till the mediation outcome.

However, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, requested the court to continue with the hearing in the case listed today. "If, in the meantime, anything will happen, we will inform the court," the top law officer said. The bench declined to stop the hearing and said the parties may inform it about the outcome of mediation.

"If you come with a successful mediation, wonderful. We will dispose of the matter then," the bench said. On May 19, the top court commenced final hearing on appeals of RIL and two other foreign firms challenging a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the Krishna-Godavari Basin gas migration dispute with the Centre.