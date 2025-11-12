Key Suspects In Red Fort Blast Case Went To Turkey, Say Delhi Police Sources
According to sources, the arrested doctor recced the Red Fort many times in January 2025
Published : November 12, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested after the police busted a white-collar terror module recently. An analysis of dump data retrieved from the mobile phone of Dr Ganaie showed that he conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, officials told news agency PTI.
Police said they suspect these recesses were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on the Republic Day (January 26), but were foiled due to intensified patrolling in the area at the time.
During the probe, it was revealed that two of the key suspects, Dr Umar, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded, and Muzammil, had travelled to Turkey.
Sources told PTI that the investigators have found Turkish immigration stamps in their passports and are examining whether the two met any foreign-based handler during their trip.
A blast rocked the national capital killing at least 12 people on November 10, 2025. A day after it, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Initial investigation revealed that the blast was caused with the help of Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil (ANFO) and a detonator.
The blast occurred on the evening of November 10 when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the city to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources told PTI. The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival from Bhutan on Wednesday, headed straight to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he met the injured from the Red Fort blast admitted there.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also met the injured at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and also visited the spot where the blast took place.
Shah, after meeting the injured, had said, "We are keeping all angles open. It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by the FSL and the NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination."
