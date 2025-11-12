ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Suspects In Red Fort Blast Case Went To Turkey, Say Delhi Police Sources

Security personnel inspect commuters amid high alert in the aftermath of a blast near the Red Fort, on Jammu�Srinagar National Highway, Wednesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested after the police busted a white-collar terror module recently. An analysis of dump data retrieved from the mobile phone of Dr Ganaie showed that he conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, officials told news agency PTI.

Police said they suspect these recesses were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on the Republic Day (January 26), but were foiled due to intensified patrolling in the area at the time.

During the probe, it was revealed that two of the key suspects, Dr Umar, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded, and Muzammil, had travelled to Turkey.

Sources told PTI that the investigators have found Turkish immigration stamps in their passports and are examining whether the two met any foreign-based handler during their trip.

A blast rocked the national capital killing at least 12 people on November 10, 2025. A day after it, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Initial investigation revealed that the blast was caused with the help of Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil (ANFO) and a detonator.