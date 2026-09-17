Key Eyewitness Injured In 2013 Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack On Congress Rally Blows Holes In NIA Investigation
Raising questions over NIA investigation, Shivnarayan Dwivedi, has said that his statement was not recorded and role of senior commanders was overlooked.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Raipur: A key eyewitness in the 2013 Naxalite attack in Darbha's Jheeram Valley on a Congress rally that claimed lives of several party leaders has raised questions over the NIA investigation in the case stating that the probe agency didn't record his statement and overlooked the role of senior insurgent commanders.
On Wednesday, NIA court of Jagdalpur sentenced ten convicts to death. Shivnarayan Dwivedi, who was himself wounded in the attack, said that the NIA has not recorded his statement. On May 25, 2013, Maoists laid an ambush and started firing in Jhiram valley on the Congress’s "Parivartan Rally" in Darbha police station area.
In the Naxalite attack, among others former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, then state Congress President Nandkumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, influential Bastar leader Mahendra Karma, and former MLA Uday Mudaliar were killed.
Dwivedi said that while key Naxal commanders involved in the attack were not brought within "the scope of the investigation, the political conspiracy angle was also not probed.” He stated that those responsible should be brought to justice.
Dwivedi while welcoming the court ruling, however said that the investigation of NIA was not full proof. He remarked that strict action should have been taken against the perpetrators responsible for the incident in Chhattisgarh.
"The Jhiram attack claimed the lives of many innocent people, including prominent leaders. I was injured in the attack myself and I continue to suffer the consequences of the incident," he said.
Dwivedi stated that while he respects the court's decision, "the battle for justice is far from over." He pointed out that while lower rung Naxal cadre was named as accused, senior commanders involved in the attack were excluded from the probe.
He claimed that approximately 300 Naxals carried out the attack that also involved several senior commanders. Dwivedi questioned whether convicting only lower-rung operatives for such a major incident "would truly reveal the full truth behind the attack."
Dwivedi stated that he was present at the scene at the time of the incident and witnessed the entire sequence of events and despite that his statement was not recorded. He remarked that statements from victims and eyewitnesses are crucial for the investigation, yet his account was excluded and described it as grave injustice.
Dwivedi alleged political conspiracy behind the attack and stated that he has been demanding an inquiry into this aspect of the case from the very beginning. "NIA should have investigated all facets of the attack," said Dwivedi.
Raising the issue of the surrender of Naxal commander Deva, who was allegedly involved in the attack, he stated that he has no objection to a Naxalite surrendering under the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy, but questioned why other "individuals playing a role in such a major incident were not interrogated."
Dwivedi said that if senior Naxal commanders remain outside the scope of the investigation it raises questions "on the justice process."
Stating that those convicted in the case operated at a lower level, he said that some of them performed "menial tasks, such as carrying utensils and firewood."
Dwivedi stated that he would continue his fight to secure justice for the victims of the attack and affirmed that he would approach the High Court to seek that the victims' statements are recorded in the case and the role of senior Naxal commanders was probed.
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