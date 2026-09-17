ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Eyewitness Injured In 2013 Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack On Congress Rally Blows Holes In NIA Investigation

A Naxal memorial demolished by the troops of 44th Battalion ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operation in the jungles near Rajnandgaon district. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: A key eyewitness in the 2013 Naxalite attack in Darbha's Jheeram Valley on a Congress rally that claimed lives of several party leaders has raised questions over the NIA investigation in the case stating that the probe agency didn't record his statement and overlooked the role of senior insurgent commanders.

On Wednesday, NIA court of Jagdalpur sentenced ten convicts to death. Shivnarayan Dwivedi, who was himself wounded in the attack, said that the NIA has not recorded his statement. On May 25, 2013, Maoists laid an ambush and started firing in Jhiram valley on the Congress’s "Parivartan Rally" in Darbha police station area.

In the Naxalite attack, among others former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, then state Congress President Nandkumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, influential Bastar leader Mahendra Karma, and former MLA Uday Mudaliar were killed.

Dwivedi said that while key Naxal commanders involved in the attack were not brought within "the scope of the investigation, the political conspiracy angle was also not probed.” He stated that those responsible should be brought to justice.

Dwivedi while welcoming the court ruling, however said that the investigation of NIA was not full proof. He remarked that strict action should have been taken against the perpetrators responsible for the incident in Chhattisgarh.

"The Jhiram attack claimed the lives of many innocent people, including prominent leaders. I was injured in the attack myself and I continue to suffer the consequences of the incident," he said.

Dwivedi stated that while he respects the court's decision, "the battle for justice is far from over." He pointed out that while lower rung Naxal cadre was named as accused, senior commanders involved in the attack were excluded from the probe.