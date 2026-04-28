ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Dawood Associate And Drug Kingpin Salim Dola Deported To India After Arrest In Istanbul

New Delhi: Salim Dola, a close associate of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, has been brought to India. Salim Dola was deported to Delhi Technical Airport from Istanbul. This followed an operation by the intelligence department in collaboration with international agencies. Salim Dola, who is said to be the key man behind Dawood's durg empire, is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies.

Salim Dola will be handed over to the Mumbai Police, after which he will be interrogated by various agencies. Earlier, CNN Turkiye reported that Dola, a notorious Indian drug lord wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, had been apprehended by Turkish authorities following a high-stakes raid in Istanbul.

Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national. Dola, who is wanted for 'drug trafficking', was located hiding in a residence in the Beylikduzu district.