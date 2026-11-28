ETV Bharat / bharat

Key Accused In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Brought Back From UAE

New Delhi: The CBI has coordinated the extradition of Vikas Agrawal, a wanted fugitive in a Rs 1,280 crore liquor distribution scam in Chhattisgarh, who was deported from the UAE on Friday, officials said.

The operation was coordinated by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Chhattisgarh Police, the agency said in a statement.

According to the CBI, Agrawal allegedly served as the central financial coordinator, or “moneyman”, of an organised syndicate involved in the irregularities, which caused a loss of more than Rs 1,280 crore to the state exchequer.

Facing an Interpol Red Notice, Agrawal was wanted in a case registered by Chhattisgarh Police for alleged irregularities in the state's liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022.

The agency said he facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries. He also allegedly helped route the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership, a CBI spokesperson said.

A charge-sheet was filed in the case before a court in November 2024, but Agrawal remained on the run. “At the request of Chhattisgarh Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Thereafter, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India,” the spokesperson said.

A team of Chhattisgarh Police travelled to the UAE to take custody of Agrawal at the Dubai International Airport. It arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday, the CBI said.