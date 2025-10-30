ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Kerala's Guruvayur Temple To Conduct 'Udayasthamana Pooja' As Per Tradition

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench noted that the ritual had been conducted since 1972. The bench asked the parties to complete the pleadings, and scheduled the next hearing on the matter in March 2026.

The Udayasthamana Pooja is a special, day-long ritual that runs from sunrise ( udaya ) to sunset ( asthamana ) on the occasion of Guruvayur Ekadasi , involving a continuous series of 18 pooja s, homam , abhishekam , and other rites.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday said the 'Udayasthamana Pooja' in Kerala's Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple on the occasion of 'Ekadasi' (November 20, 2025) shall be conducted on December 1, as per tradition without any change.

The Apex court passed the order on a plea filed by P C Hary and other members of the family with priestly rights in the shrine, contending that Ekadasi was the most important festival of the temple.

“Guruvayur Sree Krishna Swamy Temple is one of the most sacred Mahavishnu temples. It is also known as the Dwarka of the South. It is believed that the temple's unique aacharams (traditions), daily rituals, pooja sampradayas and timings, were streamlined by ancient Vedic philosopher Adi Sankaracharya, and have been religiously and systematically observed ever since. It is believed that any disturbance or deviation from these rituals, poojas, and ceremony, will impair the manifestations of divine force or Chaitanya of the Guruvayur Temple," the plea said.

In December last year, the Apex court had agreed to hear a plea against an order passed by the Kerala High Court in favour of the administration of the temple, which had decided to discontinue the Udayasthamana Pooja on Ekadasi.

At the time, the Apex court had criticised the temple's Devaswom administration for deciding not to conduct the age-old Udayasthamana Pooja, citing crowd management issues, and wondered how it could have decided on this.

The Apex court had also questioned the thantri (chief priest) for agreeing to change the ritual when, in a news article published in 1996, he had himself admitted that the rituals of the Guruvayur temple had been streamlined by none other than Adi Shankaracharya himself, and that no deviation was permissible in these.