ETV Bharat / bharat

Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Kerala's First All-Women Mappila Kolkali Troupe Makes Historic Debut

Kozhikode: A historic chapter was written in Kerala's cultural space as the state's first all-women Mappila Kolkali troupe made its debut performance at the Anakulam Cultural Centre in Kozhikode, breaking a centuries-old male tradition in the martial folk art. Mappila Kolkali is a traditional stick dance performed by the Muslim (Mappila) community of Kerala's North Malabar region.

The 27-member troupe, comprising homemakers and retired government employees aged between 32 and 64, captivated the audience with rhythmic footwork, defensive manoeuvres, combat stances, forward leaps, stick strikes and tactical evasions, demonstrating remarkable physical agility and discipline.

The performance was organised as part of the Vajra Jubilee Fellowship programme, jointly implemented by the Kerala Department of Cultural Affairs and the Department of Local Self-Government, with the support of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The women underwent two months of intensive training at the Anakulam Cultural Centre under the guidance of Muhammed Janeesh Gurukkal of Olavanna, a practitioner with 22 years of experience and a disciple of renowned Kolkali masters Yasir Kurikkal and Koya Kappad.

Janeesh Gurukkal said training the group was a demanding but rewarding experience, as Mappila Kolkali requires considerable physical endurance, agility and coordination. "In the initial stages, the participants faced several challenges, including memory lapses, age-related physical limitations, joint pain and breathing difficulties. There were doubts about whether they could master the complex footwork, defensive blocks, evasive movements and transitions. However, through disciplined training for two hours a day, twice a week, they achieved remarkable flexibility and confidence," he said.

Troupe member Shameena recalled that the learning process was physically demanding, with several participants sustaining minor head and leg injuries after being accidentally struck by sticks during practice. "Despite the difficulties and our initial doubts about whether we could learn the art, we persevered through hard work. Successfully completing our debut performance has given us immense happiness," she said.