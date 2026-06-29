Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Kerala's First All-Women Mappila Kolkali Troupe Makes Historic Debut
The 27-member troupe, comprising homemakers and ex-government employees aged between 32 and 64, enthralled all with rhythmic footwork, forward leaps, stick strikes and tactical evasions.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Kozhikode: A historic chapter was written in Kerala's cultural space as the state's first all-women Mappila Kolkali troupe made its debut performance at the Anakulam Cultural Centre in Kozhikode, breaking a centuries-old male tradition in the martial folk art. Mappila Kolkali is a traditional stick dance performed by the Muslim (Mappila) community of Kerala's North Malabar region.
The 27-member troupe, comprising homemakers and retired government employees aged between 32 and 64, captivated the audience with rhythmic footwork, defensive manoeuvres, combat stances, forward leaps, stick strikes and tactical evasions, demonstrating remarkable physical agility and discipline.
The performance was organised as part of the Vajra Jubilee Fellowship programme, jointly implemented by the Kerala Department of Cultural Affairs and the Department of Local Self-Government, with the support of the Kozhikode Corporation.
The women underwent two months of intensive training at the Anakulam Cultural Centre under the guidance of Muhammed Janeesh Gurukkal of Olavanna, a practitioner with 22 years of experience and a disciple of renowned Kolkali masters Yasir Kurikkal and Koya Kappad.
Janeesh Gurukkal said training the group was a demanding but rewarding experience, as Mappila Kolkali requires considerable physical endurance, agility and coordination. "In the initial stages, the participants faced several challenges, including memory lapses, age-related physical limitations, joint pain and breathing difficulties. There were doubts about whether they could master the complex footwork, defensive blocks, evasive movements and transitions. However, through disciplined training for two hours a day, twice a week, they achieved remarkable flexibility and confidence," he said.
Troupe member Shameena recalled that the learning process was physically demanding, with several participants sustaining minor head and leg injuries after being accidentally struck by sticks during practice. "Despite the difficulties and our initial doubts about whether we could learn the art, we persevered through hard work. Successfully completing our debut performance has given us immense happiness," she said.
The troupe presented a 30-minute performance featuring traditional choreographic sequences, including Vandanakali, Vattakkol, Thettikkol and Irunthakali, earning enthusiastic applause from a large audience, particularly women and children.
Another member, Indira Teacher, who joined the troupe after retiring from a 34-year teaching career, described the experience as fulfilling. "I had always wanted to learn and participate in traditional cultural arts. Under Janeesh Gurukkal's patient guidance, I found immense joy and a sense of spiritual fulfilment. I hope to continue learning and performing this art form," she said.
Mappila Kolkali has deep historical links with Kolthari, a combat segment of Kerala's traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu. Its movements are based on Kalaripayattu stances and footwork. According to tradition, the modern form of Mappila Kolkali was codified in the 19th century by Kalari expert Paithal Marakkan of the Hindu Mukkuva community for the coronation ceremony of Arakkal Ali Raja in Kannur.
The performance traditionally begins with devotional verses praising Allah, Prophet Muhammad and Sufi saints. Unlike many performing arts, Mappila Kolkali uses no accompanying musical instruments. Instead, performers themselves sing traditional Mappila songs and Malappattu while executing synchronised stick movements. Traditionally, the art has been performed exclusively by men dressed in the customary Malabar Muslim attire comprising a white mundu, banyan, waist sash and turban.
Kerala is also home to the renowned Payyannur Kolkali, believed to be over a thousand years old. Its famous Charadukuthi Kolkali variant involves performers weaving and unwinding intricate rope patterns in rhythm with songs centered on agriculture, cattle rearing and the divine exploits of Lord Krishna. Unlike Mappila Kolkali, Payyannur Kolkali has long included women and children.
The Kozhikode all-women troupe's debut, therefore, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Mappila Kolkali.
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