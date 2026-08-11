ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala's Financial Management A Surprise To Country; State Leads In Welfare Schemes

Kerala may rank among the states with a high debt burden, but it continues to maintain an extensive social welfare system, with more than 51 lakh people receiving social security pensions. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may rank among the states with a high debt burden, but it continues to maintain an extensive social welfare system, with more than 51 lakh people receiving social security pensions. The state's approach of prioritising welfare, healthcare and education, despite financial constraints, has emerged as a distinctive feature of its public policy.

On July 24, the Kerala government increased the monthly social security pension to Rs 2,000, sanctioning Rs 1,095 crore for the purpose. As many as 51,10,908 beneficiaries currently receive welfare pensions in the state, providing financial support to elderly people, widows, persons with disabilities, agricultural workers and other eligible sections.

The continuation of welfare pensions, despite recurring financial pressures, reflects the emphasis successive governments have placed on social protection. Kerala has followed a similar approach in the health and education sectors, which are widely regarded as key contributors to the state's human development indicators.

Kerala's Public Finance

The Financial Review Report of the Kerala State Planning Board, tabled in the Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2026 budget, provides an overview of the state's fiscal position.

According to the report, Kerala's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 34.87%, placing the state fourth among Indian states on this measure. The state government, however, maintains that its debt remains within the fiscal limits prescribed by the Centre. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) represents the total economic output and value of all goods and services produced in a state.

Kerala's own tax revenue was estimated at Rs 83,731 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26. Nearly 60% of the state's day-to-day expenditure is met through its own tax revenue, according to the figures cited in the report. This means Kerala is above the cut-off limit of 55% prescribed by the Union government.

The state's total expenditure rose to Rs 1,73,808 crore in 2024-25, compared with Rs 87,032 crore a decade earlier. The State Planning Board has attributed the increase partly to the expansion of expenditure on development and welfare programmes.

Former Finance Minister K N Balagopal told ETV Bharat that Kerala had been able to maintain its debt at a relatively stable level despite the increase in expenditure because the state had substantially improved domestic resource mobilisation.

According to Balagopal, Kerala increased its domestic resource mobilisation by nearly Rs 57,000 crore over the past five years, primarily through improved tax collection. He also alleged that Kerala receives a substantially lower share of central revenues than what it contributes and argued that the state's fiscal position should be viewed in this context.

Economist Calls For Greater Focus On Productive Sectors

Dr Jayan Jose Thomas, professor of economics at IIT Delhi and a former member of the State Planning Board, said that a high debt level need not necessarily be a concern if borrowed funds are invested in productive sectors.

He said Kerala should continue to protect welfare programmes but simultaneously focus more strongly on investments capable of generating economic growth, employment and future revenue.

"The future of Kerala lies in finding money for welfare activities while also investing more in productive sectors," Thomas told ETV Bharat.

Social Security Pension Network