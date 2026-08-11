Kerala's Financial Management A Surprise To Country; State Leads In Welfare Schemes
ETV Bharat's financial status campaign finds Kerala's fiscal model a combination of high public expenditure, extensive welfare commitments and large-scale infra investment, says Biju Gopinath
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may rank among the states with a high debt burden, but it continues to maintain an extensive social welfare system, with more than 51 lakh people receiving social security pensions. The state's approach of prioritising welfare, healthcare and education, despite financial constraints, has emerged as a distinctive feature of its public policy.
On July 24, the Kerala government increased the monthly social security pension to Rs 2,000, sanctioning Rs 1,095 crore for the purpose. As many as 51,10,908 beneficiaries currently receive welfare pensions in the state, providing financial support to elderly people, widows, persons with disabilities, agricultural workers and other eligible sections.
The continuation of welfare pensions, despite recurring financial pressures, reflects the emphasis successive governments have placed on social protection. Kerala has followed a similar approach in the health and education sectors, which are widely regarded as key contributors to the state's human development indicators.
Kerala's Public Finance
The Financial Review Report of the Kerala State Planning Board, tabled in the Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2026 budget, provides an overview of the state's fiscal position.
According to the report, Kerala's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 34.87%, placing the state fourth among Indian states on this measure. The state government, however, maintains that its debt remains within the fiscal limits prescribed by the Centre. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) represents the total economic output and value of all goods and services produced in a state.
Kerala's own tax revenue was estimated at Rs 83,731 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26. Nearly 60% of the state's day-to-day expenditure is met through its own tax revenue, according to the figures cited in the report. This means Kerala is above the cut-off limit of 55% prescribed by the Union government.
The state's total expenditure rose to Rs 1,73,808 crore in 2024-25, compared with Rs 87,032 crore a decade earlier. The State Planning Board has attributed the increase partly to the expansion of expenditure on development and welfare programmes.
Former Finance Minister K N Balagopal told ETV Bharat that Kerala had been able to maintain its debt at a relatively stable level despite the increase in expenditure because the state had substantially improved domestic resource mobilisation.
According to Balagopal, Kerala increased its domestic resource mobilisation by nearly Rs 57,000 crore over the past five years, primarily through improved tax collection. He also alleged that Kerala receives a substantially lower share of central revenues than what it contributes and argued that the state's fiscal position should be viewed in this context.
Economist Calls For Greater Focus On Productive Sectors
Dr Jayan Jose Thomas, professor of economics at IIT Delhi and a former member of the State Planning Board, said that a high debt level need not necessarily be a concern if borrowed funds are invested in productive sectors.
He said Kerala should continue to protect welfare programmes but simultaneously focus more strongly on investments capable of generating economic growth, employment and future revenue.
"The future of Kerala lies in finding money for welfare activities while also investing more in productive sectors," Thomas told ETV Bharat.
Social Security Pension Network
Kerala's social security pension system covers several vulnerable sections, including senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities and agricultural workers.
The state spends nearly Rs 10,760 crore annually on social security pensions, according to the figures cited.
To ensure regular disbursement of pensions, the government established Kerala Social Security Pension Limited in 2018. The state-owned company raises funds through loans from banks and cooperative institutions and uses the money to distribute pensions to beneficiaries. The government subsequently provides funds for repayment of these borrowings.
The consortium of primary cooperative banks in Kerala has also extended financial support to the pension company. The government currently owes the consortium Rs 7,623.82 crore, according to the figures cited in the report.
Balagopal said the expansion of domestic resource mobilisation had played an important role in enabling the government to sustain the pension system.
KIIFB And Infra Push
The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has been another major component of the state's development strategy.
The KIIFB Act was originally enacted in 1999 to facilitate infrastructure investment. The first (2016 to 2021) Pinarayi Vijayan government amended the law in 2016, expanding KIIFB's ability to mobilise funds for large-scale infrastructure projects.
Since 2016, KIIFB has accorded administrative sanction to 1,212 projects worth nearly Rs 96,486.6 crore, while approximately Rs 34,824 crore has so far been transferred for various projects.
The state has transferred around Rs 19,615 crore from vehicle tax and petroleum cess to KIIFB. The institution has also raised Rs 32,472 crore through financial markets.
The Public Works Department (PWD) accounts for the largest share of KIIFB-approved projects, with projects worth around Rs 34,330 crore. This includes Rs 5,580 crore for land acquisition associated with the development of national highways in Kerala.
The Health Department has received approval for projects worth around Rs 6,670 crore, while projects worth approximately Rs 6,995 crore have been approved in the Water Resources sector.
KIIFB-funded projects include modern classrooms, government college buildings, hospital infrastructure, cath labs, dialysis units and specialised cancer treatment facilities. The institution has also financed land acquisition for the Alappuzha Virology Institute and major infrastructure projects such as the Wayanad Tunnel, Kuravilangad GI Substation, Coastal Highway and Hillyora Highway.
KIIFB became the first Kerala public-sector institution to raise funds through masala bonds, adding another avenue for financing large infrastructure projects.
Kerala's fiscal model, therefore, presents a combination of high public expenditure, extensive welfare commitments and large-scale infrastructure investment. While the state's debt and revenue position remain subjects of political and economic debate, successive governments have continued to prioritise social security pensions, healthcare, education and infra.
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