Keralam Tourism Minister Visits Ramoji Film City Pavilion At ITB Asia 2026 In Singapore
PC Vishnunadh met Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari Cherukuri at the prestigious event.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad/Singapore: Keralam Minister for Tourism and Culture PC Vishnunadh visited the Ramoji Film City Pavilion at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore.
Vishnunadh interacted with Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari Cherukuri on various possibilities on the second day of the prestigious event and presented a memento.
ITB Asia 2026 is a premier international travel trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region. "I participated in a B2B meeting held in Singapore as part of the ITB Asia 2026 international travel trade fair. This platform provided an opportunity to interact directly with key figures in the global tourism sector and explore potential new partnerships," Vishnunadh stated in his Facebook post.
The Ramoji Film City is also taking part in ITB Asia 2026 and is engaging with international tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), travel businesses and MICE professionals to strengthen travel-trade relationships and build pathways for its integrated destination, offering to reach more international travellers and corporate groups.
Alongside leisure tourism, Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment.
During the event, Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City, also visited the Odisha Tourism pavilion and met Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Odisha.
ITB Asia 2026 has brought together travel and tourism stakeholders from across the world.
Based in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City holds a Guinness World Record for being the largest film studio complex in the world, spanning an expansive 2,000 acres.
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