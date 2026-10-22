ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam Tourism Minister Visits Ramoji Film City Pavilion At ITB Asia 2026 In Singapore

Hyderabad/Singapore: Keralam Minister for Tourism and Culture PC Vishnunadh visited the Ramoji Film City Pavilion at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore.

Vishnunadh interacted with Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari Cherukuri on various possibilities on the second day of the prestigious event and presented a memento.

ITB Asia 2026 is a premier international travel trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region. "I participated in a B2B meeting held in Singapore as part of the ITB Asia 2026 international travel trade fair. This platform provided an opportunity to interact directly with key figures in the global tourism sector and explore potential new partnerships," Vishnunadh stated in his Facebook post.

The Ramoji Film City is also taking part in ITB Asia 2026 and is engaging with international tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), travel businesses and MICE professionals to strengthen travel-trade relationships and build pathways for its integrated destination, offering to reach more international travellers and corporate groups.

Alongside leisure tourism, Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment.