ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam Postal Circle Honours Brave Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar With Commemorative Cover

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Postal Circle has released a commemorative postal cover honouring Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery in foiling a hijacking attempt aboard a flydubai aircraft and protecting the lives of 174 passengers.

The cover was released by Amitabh Singh, chief postmaster general of the Kerala Circle, at a function here on Friday held under the theme 'Honouring Captain Smit Machar – Saluting Unparalleled Valor and Selfless Service'.

Captain Smit Machchchar’s father, Bhupendra Machchhar, attended the event through video conferencing.

Amitabh said the nation took pride in the pilot’s courageous actions and wished him a speedy recovery. The organisers described the tribute as the first of its kind in the country for Captain Machchhar.

According to the account of the incident, on September 30, a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv faced a hijacking attempt after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit with an emergency crash axe. Captain Machchhar reportedly resisted the attack, thwarted the attempt to seize control of the aircraft and retained control of the plane.

The UAE Public Prosecution subsequently confirmed that the incident was an attempted hijacking, according to the information provided for the event.

Speed Post Service Expanded

Meanwhile, the function also saw the launch of an Assured Next Day Delivery service for Speed Post parcels and documents booked between major post offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.