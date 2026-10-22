ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam Police Probe Lawrence Bishnoi Link In Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Case

Ernakulam: The Keralam Police are probing a possible link of Abin B Paul, the prime accused arrested in connection with the arson attack near the Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Ernakulam, to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused Paul was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a rented house in Puthencruz after the fire incident outside the synagogue on October 12.

ETV Bharat has learnt from sources that the accused is an active member of a Telegram group operating under the name 'Bishnoi'. In light of these findings, the police are actively investigating whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang played any role behind the synagogue attack. Moreover, the Telegram chats have explicitly revealed that the accused executed these crimes based on the strict instructions of an unidentified individual referred to as 'Boss'.

It is understood that the investigation team is currently verifying whether the accused was involved in similar offenses or faced disciplinary actions during his time as a BSc Interior Design student at Symbiosis International University in Pune. The police are reportedly questioning his former teachers and friends.

Furthermore, the authorities are verifying the authenticity of reports suggesting that he had travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies.

The police have discovered that before targeting the synagogue, the accused had set fire to two buildings in Muvattupuzha. He had targeted an unoccupied building at Ambalappady in Valakom two times, specifically in January and March. Police suspect that these incidents were trial runs conducted as part of the preparations for executing massive crimes.