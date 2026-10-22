Keralam Police Probe Lawrence Bishnoi Link In Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Case
Police said the accused is an active member of a Telegram group operating under the name 'Bishnoi' raising suspicion over possible links to the gangster.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Keralam Police are probing a possible link of Abin B Paul, the prime accused arrested in connection with the arson attack near the Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Ernakulam, to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The accused Paul was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a rented house in Puthencruz after the fire incident outside the synagogue on October 12.
ETV Bharat has learnt from sources that the accused is an active member of a Telegram group operating under the name 'Bishnoi'. In light of these findings, the police are actively investigating whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang played any role behind the synagogue attack. Moreover, the Telegram chats have explicitly revealed that the accused executed these crimes based on the strict instructions of an unidentified individual referred to as 'Boss'.
It is understood that the investigation team is currently verifying whether the accused was involved in similar offenses or faced disciplinary actions during his time as a BSc Interior Design student at Symbiosis International University in Pune. The police are reportedly questioning his former teachers and friends.
Furthermore, the authorities are verifying the authenticity of reports suggesting that he had travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies.
The police have discovered that before targeting the synagogue, the accused had set fire to two buildings in Muvattupuzha. He had targeted an unoccupied building at Ambalappady in Valakom two times, specifically in January and March. Police suspect that these incidents were trial runs conducted as part of the preparations for executing massive crimes.
The accused had also set fire to a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha. According to the police, the primary objective was to train the accused by setting fire to smaller buildings, thereby preparing him for large-scale attacks. According to his statement, he received a remuneration of Rs 5,000 for setting the used car showroom on fire and cryptocurrency worth Rs 2,00,000 for attacking the synagogue.
The attack on the synagogue, which was under special security cover in the wake of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, occurred around 2:30 AM on Monday, October 12. The accused, who arrived in a blue Ignis car, poured petrol and set fire to the flex boards and promotional materials of Blossom Nursery located in front of the synagogue. After committing the crime, he recorded the visuals of the act on his mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
Following the incident, a 20-member Special Investigation Team was formed under the leadership of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K. Pavithran and headed by Central ACP Cibi Tom.
Although the non-functional state of most CCTV cameras in the area during nighttime posed a significant challenge to the investigation, the police successfully traced the vehicle with the help of advanced technology before arresting the accused.
Following his arrest, the accused Paul was last week produced by the police before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, which granted a five-day custody of the accused to the SIT.
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