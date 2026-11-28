ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam: India Post Introduces QR Code-Based 'Swami Prasadam' Booking At Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: Pilgrims visiting Sabarimala can now have 'aravana', 'unniyappam' and other offerings delivered to their homes anywhere in the country through India Post's 'Swami Prasadam' scheme, which has introduced a QR code-based booking facility at Sannidhanam (precincts of the temple).

The service, launched in collaboration with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the 2026-27 Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, is available through a special 24-hour booking counter near the TDB 'aravana' and 'appam' distribution counters. TDB president K Jayakumar inaugurated the facility.

The new system is intended to make it easier for devotees to send 'prasadam' to their homes and relatives without carrying the offerings after 'darshan'. It also helps reduce the need for pilgrims to queue at the postal counter for manual booking.

Devotees can scan the QR code displayed at the counter using Google Lens to access an online form and enter their delivery details. Once the address is submitted, a unique booking code is generated. They can present this code at the counter and complete the booking by making the payment, postal official Ajayan said.

This is the first time India Post has introduced a QR code-based parcel booking system at Sabarimala.

The department currently offers six 'Swami Prasadam' packages through Speed Post at uniform rates for delivery anywhere in India. Three packages combine 'aravana' and 'unniyappam', while the other three contain 'aravana' alone.

The combo packages are priced at ₹345 for one tin of 'aravana' and one packet of 'unniyappam'; ₹830 for four tins and two packets; and ₹1,755 for 10 tins and five packets.

The 'aravana'-only packages cost ₹300 for one tin, ₹740 for four tins and ₹1,530 for 10 tins. The 10-tin package is reportedly the most popular, with devotees frequently sending it to relatives in other parts of the country.

Flat Postal Rates Across India

Unlike regular Speed Post, where charges vary according to weight and destination, the 'Swami Prasadam' scheme offers a uniform tariff for deliveries across the country.

The source cites the example of a 10-tin aravana box purchased at the TDB counter for ₹1,010. Sending it through regular Speed Post to another state, such as Andhra Pradesh, would involve postal charges of ₹660, in addition to packing costs. The special scheme offers secure packing and delivery at a lower overall cost.

Devotees who purchase 'aravana' directly from the TDB counter can also use the special postal facility by paying the applicable postal charges.