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Keralam Home Minister Directs Vigilance To Examine Rs 2 Cr Bribery Allegation Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Gyanesh Kumar ( File/ ETV Bharat )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the VACB to examine fresh bribery allegations raised by a former contractor against Gyanesh Kumar in connection with a road construction project undertaken under the KSTP nearly two decades ago, when the CEC was serving in the southern state, an official source said here on Wednesday.

The development comes amid protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

In a complaint submitted to the Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), contractor Sajan, a native of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, alleged that Kumar, who was the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary at the time, had demanded a bribe of Rs two crore to release payments for completed work under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP). Sajan alleged that Kumar deliberately withheld cheques for bills worth around Rs 17 crore that had already been approved by engineers, causing financial difficulties for the Malaysian company PATI-BEL and its contractors and workers. According to the complaint, the company's project engineer, Malaysian national Lee See Been, had told him that Kumar was refusing to release the cheques unless the company paid the demanded bribe. "When I suggested that they pay something and settle the issue, they told me that the authorities of PATI-BEL were not permitting them to obtain the cheques by paying a bribe," Sajan alleged in his complaint. Sajan claimed that Lee had used funds from another company project in Bengaluru to settle part of the outstanding payments due to contractors and workers.