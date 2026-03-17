ETV Bharat / bharat

No Relief To Antony Raju As Kerala High Court Bars Him From Contesting Assembly Polls

Antony Raju was accused of tampering with material evidence in an attempt to help an Australian national accused in a drug trafficking case ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In a major legal setback ahead of the Assembly elections, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by former minister and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress leader Antony Raju seeking a stay on his conviction and three-year prison sentence.

The order, delivered by Justice C. Jayachandran of the single bench, effectively shuts the door on Antony Raju’s prospects of contesting the upcoming elections. With the court declining to suspend the conviction, his disqualification under the Representation of the People Act continues to remain in force, preventing him from filing nomination papers.

The ruling has triggered a political setback for his party as well as the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had been awaiting a favourable verdict before finalising its candidate list.

The case relates to an incident in 1990 from his early legal career when Antony Raju, then a junior lawyer, was accused of tampering with material evidence - an undergarment - in an attempt to help an Australian national accused in a drug trafficking case. The defence argued that there was no conclusive proof identifying who altered the evidence or where the alleged tampering took place.