Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan Moves High Court As Vigilance Registers FIRs Against Him And His Family In CMRL Payoff Case
Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has moved the High Court Division Bench, challenging the Single Bench order that led to the registration of the FIRs.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Ernakulam: Keralam Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approached the High Court Division Bench seeking to quash two FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL)-Exalogic financial transactions and alleged hawala cases.
The appeal was filed hours after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered cases against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, former minister PA Mohamed Riyas and other accused, following a Single Bench directive to investigate the allegations.
In the appeal, it has been pointed out that the Single Bench passed the order without giving Vijayan an opportunity to present his arguments. The Division Bench is scheduled to hear the petition at 1.45 PM today.
The Vigilance registered the two FIRs through its Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit One, following the High Court's directive.
Pinarayi Vijayan is named as the first accused in the case pertaining to the financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic, while his daughter T Veena is also included in the accused list. Further, the Vigilance has registered a separate case regarding hawala transactions, naming Mohammed Riyas as the first accused. The primary demand in the appeal filed in Kochi through Advocate Vipin C Vijayan is to completely quash both these FIRs.
Two FIRs in CMRL-Exalogic Case
The first FIR concerns alleged misuse of government machinery to favour CMRL during Pinarayi Vijayan's tenure as Chief Minister. The case forms part of the allegations surrounding monthly payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm associated with Veena.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier alleged that the Rs 3.28 crore paid by CMRL to Exalogic for services that were allegedly not provided was effectively a bribe intended for Vijayan.
The second FIR concerns alleged illegal hawala transactions. In this case, former minister PA Mohamed Riyas has been named as the first accused and T Veena as the second accused. The allegation is that money received as monthly payments was transferred abroad through various shell companies.
The investigation is expected to examine several pieces of evidence, including a red diary recovered during raids at the residences of Riyas' friends, bank transactions, foreign currency exchanges and the alleged use of benami SIM cards. An earlier ED report had also expressed suspicion that funds received by Veena since 2017 were used by Riyas and his associates for hawala operations.
The two FIRs together name 13 accused, according to the details of the cases.
Why the High Court Ordered the FIRs
The Vigilance action came after a petition was filed by KM Shajahan, who approached the High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the monthly payoff allegations.
A Single Bench led by Justice Badharudeen quashed the SIT previously constituted by the State Police Chief. The court observed that the authority to form a special investigation team rests with the government and not with the Director General of Police.
The court also pointed out that police are required to register an FIR when they are satisfied that information discloses the commission of a crime.
Instead of granting Shajahan's request for an SIT, the Single Bench directly instructed the Vigilance to register cases. The court considered a letter submitted by the ED and confidential material placed before it in a sealed cover. Following a preliminary examination of the documents, the court found prima facie grounds for registering an FIR.
The government is expected to form a new investigation team to focus mainly on on Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode districts. SP Mahesh was initially considered for the role, but another officer is likely to be appointed because Mahesh is leaving for central deputation.
Vijayan Challenges the Order
In his appeal, filed through C Vijayan in Kochi, Pinarayi Vijayan has sought to quash both FIRs.
The petition argued that the Single Bench violated the principles of natural justice by ordering an investigation without hearing the accused. It also challenged the Vigilance's decision to register the FIRs without conducting a preliminary inquiry, claiming that the action denied the petitioner a fundamental legal right.
Sources said Vijayan's legal team attempted to secure an urgent hearing before noon. However, the Division Bench decided to take up the petition at the scheduled time of 1.45 PM.
The appeal is expected to determine whether the Single Bench order directing the registration of the FIRs will remain in force.
KM Shajahan Says Legal Battle Has Paid Off
Reacting to the registration of the FIRs, petitioner KM Shajahan said his legal battle over the monthly payoff allegations had finally produced results.
He highlighted the High Court's observation that the Vigilance could not proceed with the matter without registering an FIR. Shajahan also referred to what he described as a striking coincidence involving the last of the eight Supreme Court judgments he submitted before the court. The judgment concerned the legal battle between former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and Balakrishna Pillai.
Shajahan further recalled that, during the previous United Democratic Front government, the then Advocate General had insulted him in court by calling him a fraudulent litigant.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the latest developments vindicated the allegations he had raised about three and a half years ago. He challenged those who had mocked him at the time to accept the truth in light of the current proceedings.
Shaun George said registering an FIR was inevitable in the case. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party would closely monitor the actions of the current government led by VD Satheesan in connection with the investigation.