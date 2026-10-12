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Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan Moves High Court As Vigilance Registers FIRs Against Him And His Family In CMRL Payoff Case

Ernakulam: Keralam Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approached the High Court Division Bench seeking to quash two FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL)-Exalogic financial transactions and alleged hawala cases.

The appeal was filed hours after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered cases against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, former minister PA Mohamed Riyas and other accused, following a Single Bench directive to investigate the allegations.

In the appeal, it has been pointed out that the Single Bench passed the order without giving Vijayan an opportunity to present his arguments. The Division Bench is scheduled to hear the petition at 1.45 PM today.

The Vigilance registered the two FIRs through its Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit One, following the High Court's directive.

Pinarayi Vijayan is named as the first accused in the case pertaining to the financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic, while his daughter T Veena is also included in the accused list. Further, the Vigilance has registered a separate case regarding hawala transactions, naming Mohammed Riyas as the first accused. The primary demand in the appeal filed in Kochi through Advocate Vipin C Vijayan is to completely quash both these FIRs.

Two FIRs in CMRL-Exalogic Case

The first FIR concerns alleged misuse of government machinery to favour CMRL during Pinarayi Vijayan's tenure as Chief Minister. The case forms part of the allegations surrounding monthly payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm associated with Veena.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier alleged that the Rs 3.28 crore paid by CMRL to Exalogic for services that were allegedly not provided was effectively a bribe intended for Vijayan.

The second FIR concerns alleged illegal hawala transactions. In this case, former minister PA Mohamed Riyas has been named as the first accused and T Veena as the second accused. The allegation is that money received as monthly payments was transferred abroad through various shell companies.

The investigation is expected to examine several pieces of evidence, including a red diary recovered during raids at the residences of Riyas' friends, bank transactions, foreign currency exchanges and the alleged use of benami SIM cards. An earlier ED report had also expressed suspicion that funds received by Veena since 2017 were used by Riyas and his associates for hawala operations.

The two FIRs together name 13 accused, according to the details of the cases.

Why the High Court Ordered the FIRs

The Vigilance action came after a petition was filed by KM Shajahan, who approached the High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the monthly payoff allegations.

A Single Bench led by Justice Badharudeen quashed the SIT previously constituted by the State Police Chief. The court observed that the authority to form a special investigation team rests with the government and not with the Director General of Police.