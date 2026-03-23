Cyber Case Filed Over Fake Social Media Campaign Targeting IUML Kerala President
Police file cyber case over Facebook post against IUML chief Thangal by an anonymous user who later withdrew it and permanently deleted the account
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Malappuram: Cyber police have registered a case following a malicious social media campaign targeting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala unit president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The action followed a formal complaint lodged by the party leadership after an anonymous Facebook account levelled serious sexual allegations against him.
The controversy erupted on Sunday evening when the account claimed that Thangal had sent obscene photographs and messages to the user's mobile phone. Police immediately launched a probe into the profile suspected of circulating defamatory content.
Preliminary cyber investigation revealed that the Facebook account had been created only recently. Soon after the allegations began drawing attention, the user withdrew the post and permanently deleted the account.
Police have registered the case against unidentified persons under various legal provisions, including charges related to fabrication of false evidence, acts endangering life and personal safety, misuse of digital identity, criminal conspiracy, and defamation. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act.
Investigators are collecting technical evidence, including IP address data, to trace those behind the fake account. Cyber experts have also been roped in to assist the probe. Police reiterated that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in defamatory and fake social media campaigns amid rising cybercrimes.
Leaders condemn malicious campaign
Condemnation of the incident cut across political lines. KT Jaleel, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Thavanur, described the post as a deliberate and heinous attempt to tarnish Thangal's reputation.
He said using tools like artificial intelligence-generated imagery to malign respected public figures was an unforgivable offence. Jaleel demanded strong police action and said he would bring the seriousness of the issue to the attention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While maintaining his political differences with Thangal, he ruled out character assassination and expressed solidarity with the IUML leader on the issue.
Senior Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty also strongly condemned the incident. In a Facebook statement, he said the party would pursue legal remedies against attempts at personal defamation. He urged the public not to fall for fake campaigns and confirmed that a police complaint had been filed seeking urgent intervention.
The allegations surfaced at a sensitive time as the Assembly election campaign intensifies in Kerala. The IUML and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are currently engaged in statewide campaign activities ahead of polling scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4.
IUML leaders suspect political motives behind the episode, alleging that the controversy was engineered days before polling to create social division and publicly discredit their leadership.