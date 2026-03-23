ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Case Filed Over Fake Social Media Campaign Targeting IUML Kerala President

Malappuram: Cyber police have registered a case following a malicious social media campaign targeting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala unit president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The action followed a formal complaint lodged by the party leadership after an anonymous Facebook account levelled serious sexual allegations against him.

The controversy erupted on Sunday evening when the account claimed that Thangal had sent obscene photographs and messages to the user's mobile phone. Police immediately launched a probe into the profile suspected of circulating defamatory content.

Preliminary cyber investigation revealed that the Facebook account had been created only recently. Soon after the allegations began drawing attention, the user withdrew the post and permanently deleted the account.

Police have registered the case against unidentified persons under various legal provisions, including charges related to fabrication of false evidence, acts endangering life and personal safety, misuse of digital identity, criminal conspiracy, and defamation. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act.

Investigators are collecting technical evidence, including IP address data, to trace those behind the fake account. Cyber experts have also been roped in to assist the probe. Police reiterated that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in defamatory and fake social media campaigns amid rising cybercrimes.

Leaders condemn malicious campaign