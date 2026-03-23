ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala CM Rejects CPM-BJP Deal Charge, Hits Back At Oppn UDF For Fostering 'Unholy Alliances'

Pathanamthitta: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday strongly refuted allegations of a covert understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that his party has never compromised with forces aligned to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also criticised the remarks made by Jacobite Niranam Church Diocese Bishop Geevarghese Mar Koorilos, and reiterated the government’s firm stand on the Sabarimala gold theft probe.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister lashed out at both the BJP and the Indian National Congress, which had alleged a CPM–BJP understanding in around ten constituencies, including Palakkad.

Vijayan countered that the Congress has historically adopted positions that indirectly benefit the BJP, not only in Kerala but across India. He cited Assembly election scenarios in States like Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, alleging that fragmented opposition strategies often helped the BJP return to power. The Chief Minister further accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of fostering "unholy alliances" that weaken anti-BJP efforts.

Vijayan stressed that the BJP is guided by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said the CPM’s ideological position leaves no room for compromise with such forces. "Many comrades have sacrificed their lives resisting them. The CPM cannot align with the BJP under any circumstances," he said.

Referring to Kerala politics, Vijayan claimed that the BJP’s victory in Nemom in 2016 happened because of Congress strategies, while the CPM had "closed its account" there. He also criticised senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Congress actions in North India weakened anti-BJP fronts.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the Union government is targeting non-BJP state governments and claimed that Congress positions had indirectly aided actions against opposition leaders. He pointed to the legal relief later granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a setback for the BJP.

Vijayan also took exception to remarks attributed to Bishop Geevarghese Mar Koorilos suggesting the need for a change in government. Without naming specifics, he questioned whether religious leaders should make political interventions of that nature.