ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala CM Calls Suvendu; Police Swing Into Action Over Rajagopal's Passport Imbroglio

Kolkata: Can police verification for a passport be stalled because one's name was missing during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls? This question has now become the focal point of a national-level debate.

R. Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, alleges that the process of renewing his passport effectively stalled after his name was removed during the SIR. Moreover, due to this complication, he was unable to attend his daughter's wedding in the United States recently.

Despite prolonged delays, a national debate, a call from Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and the eventual intervention of the Kolkata Police Special Branch, Rajagopal insists that resolving his passport issue alone is not enough; the administration must also provide a clear answer to the fundamental policy question of whether there is any legal connection between the SIR and passport verification.

Speaking on the matter, Dhruvajyoti De, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Kolkata Police, told ETV Bharat, "The issue is being handled in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. The problem will be resolved as quickly as possible. At the same time, we will ensure that applicants do not face adverse situations through no fault of their own."

'My question isn't just about the passport; what is the policy?'

The situation took a new turn with Rajagopal's statement. On Tuesday evening, he told ETV Bharat, "I applied for passport renewal in February 2026. My name was dropped from the voter list during the SIR process in March. The harassment began in May. The Special Branch of the Kolkata Police informed me that passport verification could not be conducted because my name was missing from the electoral rolls."

"On Monday afternoon, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan informed Suvendu Adhikari about the matter. Subsequently, the Kolkata Passport Office contacted me on Monday evening. They informed me on Tuesday that the police would conduct a fresh verification. But my question is: what is the policy stance here? What does the law say regarding the SIR? Is there any connection between police verification for a passport and the SIR? If I have to face such harassment, how dire must the situation be for the common person?"

Some legal experts view this question raised by Rajagopal as the core of the current debate. They argue that if information from the electoral roll is being treated as mandatory for passport verification due to an administrative directive or internal procedure, the legal basis for this needs to be made public.

Could not even attend daughter's wedding