Kerala CM Calls Suvendu; Police Swing Into Action Over Rajagopal's Passport Imbroglio
Administration faces an awkward situation following questions from a former editor of a city-based daily. Report Sanjib Guha and Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Kolkata: Can police verification for a passport be stalled because one's name was missing during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls? This question has now become the focal point of a national-level debate.
R. Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, alleges that the process of renewing his passport effectively stalled after his name was removed during the SIR. Moreover, due to this complication, he was unable to attend his daughter's wedding in the United States recently.
Despite prolonged delays, a national debate, a call from Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and the eventual intervention of the Kolkata Police Special Branch, Rajagopal insists that resolving his passport issue alone is not enough; the administration must also provide a clear answer to the fundamental policy question of whether there is any legal connection between the SIR and passport verification.
Speaking on the matter, Dhruvajyoti De, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Kolkata Police, told ETV Bharat, "The issue is being handled in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. The problem will be resolved as quickly as possible. At the same time, we will ensure that applicants do not face adverse situations through no fault of their own."
'My question isn't just about the passport; what is the policy?'
The situation took a new turn with Rajagopal's statement. On Tuesday evening, he told ETV Bharat, "I applied for passport renewal in February 2026. My name was dropped from the voter list during the SIR process in March. The harassment began in May. The Special Branch of the Kolkata Police informed me that passport verification could not be conducted because my name was missing from the electoral rolls."
"On Monday afternoon, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan informed Suvendu Adhikari about the matter. Subsequently, the Kolkata Passport Office contacted me on Monday evening. They informed me on Tuesday that the police would conduct a fresh verification. But my question is: what is the policy stance here? What does the law say regarding the SIR? Is there any connection between police verification for a passport and the SIR? If I have to face such harassment, how dire must the situation be for the common person?"
Some legal experts view this question raised by Rajagopal as the core of the current debate. They argue that if information from the electoral roll is being treated as mandatory for passport verification due to an administrative directive or internal procedure, the legal basis for this needs to be made public.
Could not even attend daughter's wedding
Rajagopal alleges that because his passport was not renewed, he missed the opportunity to attend his only daughter's wedding in the United States. He stated that despite holding a valid passport for years, he never imagined he would face such a situation simply due to complications regarding the electoral roll.
Mounting political pressure
Following this incident, Satheesan wrote to Adhikari, urging immediate intervention. Meanwhile, CPM MP John Brittas wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, questioning how a passport renewal could be stalled solely because a name was dropped from the SIR, given that the passport was originally issued after verifying the citizen's identity under the Passport Act, 1967, and had been renewed previously.
In his letter, Brittas also cited observations made by the Supreme Court. He asserted that the apex court has clarified that the SIR is merely an election-related process for revising the electoral roll and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not possess the authority to determine citizenship.
Concern from the Editors Guild
The Editors Guild of India has also expressed concern over the incident. The organisation believes that the situation faced by a senior journalist raises serious questions regarding civil rights and administrative transparency. The Kerala-based civic group 'Wake Up Kerala' also remarked that if a well-known figure faces such difficulties, the plight of the common citizen could be far worse. All eyes are now on the administration's decision.
While the assurances from the Kolkata Police have raised hopes for a resolution to the immediate issue, the controversy is no longer confined solely to R. Rajagopal's passport. The core question has become: is there any legal link between the voter list verification process and police verification for passports? If not, why was an applicant forced to endure months of hardship, citing that very reason? And if such a link does exist, where is the written policy regarding it?
In Rajagopal's words, "My issue might get resolved. But the administration must guarantee that ordinary citizens do not have to face a similar situation."
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